Dua Lipa shows off her impressive yoga moves and ripped abs as she performs a headstand

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Monday to show off her impressive yoga moves.

The 27-year-old singer stunned her followers as she performed a headstand on a towel while soaking up the sun in a dazzling purple bikini.

The hitmaker pulled her long dark locks forward in front of her face before holding the yoga move for a few seconds.

As she gently fell from the headstand, the beauty smoothed her locks behind her and smiled at the camera before donning her glamorous two-piece set.

The Albanian-born hitmaker also took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie in the eye-catching swimwear with her 86.1 million followers.

The Grammy Award winner pouted at the camera, revealing her toned abs and two colorful beaded necklaces that she wrapped around her waist.

The snaps aren’t the first time Dua has been showing off her toned physique in recent days.

The floating hitmaker showed off her washboard abs in a sheer white dress as she attended the French wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri on Saturday.

She wore a floral ensemble to the wedding of the French-born designer and his now husband in Charleval.

The wedding comes more than a year after the couple officially married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

Dua looked sensational in her sheer dress, which had a daring side split, as she walked the French streets.

The singer paired the outfit with large white floral earrings, which complemented her look.

Dua showed off her natural good looks with a hint of bronzer and a hint of rouge lipstick, while keeping her essentials in a black handbag.

Simon founded Paris-based fashion brand Jacquemus and dated his digital agent husband Marco for four years before they tied the knot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They celebrated a grand wedding on Saturday, joined by their friends and loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.

Dua is currently enjoying an extended getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday in Ibiza earlier this week.

Dua caused a storm in the sassy black ensemble that showed off her newly sun-kissed skin and clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the evening, while wearing her raven locks back in a long braid.

Looks good: It comes after Dua slipped into a sheer white dress as she attended the French wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri on Saturday