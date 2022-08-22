Dua Lipa showcases her incredibly toned figure in a denim bikini as she celebrates her 27th birthday

Dua Lipa caused a storm for a gallery of birthday bikini snaps on Instagram as she celebrated her big day on Monday.

The 27-year-old singer showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt.

The physical hitmaker looked stunning as she completed the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups.

Birthday girl! Dua Lipa caused a storm for a gallery of birthday bikini shots on Instagram as she celebrated her big day on Monday

The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking eye-catching orange-tinted glasses.

The musician wore a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings.

Dua looked radiant as she swept back her long dark locks in a high ponytail and she was seen tying it up as she stood next to a tree.

The star seemed cheerful and she relaxed on the ground and looked away from the camera in one shot.

Looks good: The 27-year-old singer showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt

Strike a pose: The physical hitmaker looked stunning as she completed the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups

In another, she shared with her 85.9 million followers that Dua was squatting with her back to the lens.

She wrote alongside the Instagram snaps: ’27 feels like heaven. thanks for the birthday wishes!!!!’

The singer has enjoyed some epic “birthday week” parties and gave fans insight on her social media.

On Sunday, Dua looked amazing in a sparkly bikini top and sky-high heels as she partied with friends on a sunny outing.

Smasher: The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking a striking orange-toned pair of glasses

Making a storm: Dua looked radiant as she returned her long dark locks in a high ponytail

She looked stunning in the skimpy ensemble, complete with flowing denim skirt.

Later in the evening, she showed her incredible flexibility as she stretched her leg almost to her head while playfully posing by a swimming pool.

Accessorizing with a black belt around her slim waist, the pop star tote her belongings in a padded white handbag.

Dua also donned a matching denim jacket before taking it off as she danced the night away.

Posing in the lavish grounds of her posh hotel, the beauty later went to dinner where she was surprised with a birthday cake.

’27 feels like heaven’: Dua as an accessory with a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings

In the clip, the singer was overcome with emotion as her fellow holidaymakers sang happy birthday before she blew out her candles.

She captioned the snaps: “Birthday Week.”

It was a tense few weeks for the pop star after she was named an honorary ambassador to Kosovo earlier this month in a ceremony at the president’s office in Pristina.

The singer was born in London to Albanian parents, but spent much of her childhood in the Balkan state.

Wow: the star looked cheerful and she relaxed on the floor while looking into the camera

Amazing: While Dua fixed her dark hair, she showed her tattoo on her inner arm

Dua moved to Pristina with her family after Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but returned to London at the age of 15 to pursue a career in music.

The award-winning pop star said it was an “honor and privilege” to represent her home country and pledged to use her platform to “make a difference” to the independent nation.

Dua wrote next to the gallery: ‘Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madam President.

“It is an honor and a privilege to represent my country around the world and to continue my work and efforts worldwide to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.

“Kosovo youth deserve the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and dream big. Thank you.’