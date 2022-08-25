Dua Lipa showcases her fit figure as she soaks up the sun during her lavish birthday getaway 

<!–

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Ibiza after celebrating her 27th birthday earlier this week.

And Dua Lipa showed off her toned figure as she shared more holiday snaps with her 66 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The singer accompanied her friends for a scenic mountain hike while donning figure-hugging navy blue shorts and a matching crop top.

‘The perfect day’: Dua Lipa showed off her fit figure in navy shorts and cropped top as she soaked up the sun on her lavish birthday outing

The physical hitmaker showed off her sun-kissed skin as she tied her dark locks off her pretty face.

Slipping into a comfy pair of sneakers, the stunner accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

Dua and her friends stopped to enjoy the spectacular view before descending the rocks into the clear blue ocean.

Pals: The Physical hitmaker showed off her sun-kissed skin in the snaps as she tied her dark locks off her pretty face

Resting: Slipping her feet into a comfy pair of sneakers, the stunner accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup

Perfection: She captioned the photos: “A perfect day”

The group later returned to their hotel where they were treated to a sumptuous seafood dinner and an outdoor movie night.

She captioned the snaps: ‘A perfect day’.

It comes after the Grammy Award winner set the pulse racing with a slew of sultry snaps posted to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Dua left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that exposed the breasts and paired it with a thigh-length black miniskirt.

Popcorn? The group later returned to their hotel where they were treated to a sumptuous seafood dinner and an outdoor movie night.

Bikini babe: Dua (left) later donned a printed bikini while she topped up her tan with her boyfriend

Pucker up: The pop sensation wore a halter-neck leather bodice and tiara for her birthday meal

In her caption, she wrote, “Vamosss a la fiestaaaa,” which translates from Spanish to “Let’s go to the party.”

Dua stormed a gallery of birthday bikini snaps on Monday as she celebrated her big day.

The physical hitmaker showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt.

Hot stuff: It comes after the Grammy Award winner set the pulse racing with a slew of sultry snaps posted to her Instagram on Tuesday

Out of this world: Dua left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that bares the breasts and paired them with a thigh-length black miniskirt

She looked stunning as she finished off the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups.

The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking eye-catching orange-tinted glasses.

The musician wore a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings.