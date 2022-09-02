Dua Lipa sets pulses racing in a plunging pink mini dress as she poses for ‘girly’ snaps

She lives it up in Ibiza after attending a friend’s wedding.

And Dua Lipa continued to show off her endless pins in a deep fuchsia pink mini dress as she struck a “girly” pose in a slew of Instagram snaps.

The singer, 26, slipped into the figure-hugging dress as she walked around on the grass in her latest social media post.

Cheeky! Dua Lipa continued to show off her endless pins in a deep fuchsia pink mini dress as she struck a ‘girly’ pose in a slew of Instagram snaps

Dua showed off her fun sense of style slipping into her colorful pink dress with a plunging front and ruffles.

The singer completed her look with blue metallic platform heels.

Dua captioned her post: “just girlish stuff,” referring to her bright pink ensemble.

Stunning: The singer slipped into the figure-hugging dress as she walked around on the grass in her latest social media post

Smasher: Dua showed off her fun sense of style slipping into her colorful pink dress with a plunging front and ruffles

Dressed to impress: the singer completed her look with blue metallic platform heels

Glamed up: Dua captioned her post: ‘just girly stuff’, referring to her bright pink ensemble

On Thursday, Dua showed she was making the most of her time in the sun when she shared a slew of sizzling bikini-clad snaps in an Instagram photo dump.

The hitmaker Don’t Start Now showed off her enviable peach-colored bum in a hot pink striped bikini as she relaxed poolside and posed coquettishly looking back over one shoulder.

In another sizzling wink, Dua wowed in a purple two-piece sequin that highlighted her taut abs and cleavage.

She showed off her natural beauty in another stunning photo as she posed for a makeup-free selfie in an orange bikini that complemented her tan.

Sizzling: On Thursday, ua Lipa showed she was making the most of her time in the sun when she shared a slew of sizzling bikini-clad snaps in an Instagram photo dump

Bikini babe: In another sizzling wink, she wowed in a purple sequined two piece that highlighted her toned abs and cleavage

Stunning: She showed off her natural beauty in another stunning shot posing for a makeup-free selfie in an orange bikini that complemented her tan

Crop Top: Dua also snapped a selfie wearing a floral crop top as she flashed her pink knickers in low-rise jeans

Dua has been to Ibiza after celebrating the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France last weekend.

The soaring singer looked ethereal in a sheer white form-fitting dress to attend the wedding.

Her gown featured a square neckline, short hooded sleeves, a bold thigh split and embroidery across the waist.

Wedding guest: Dua has been to Ibiza after celebrating the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France over the weekend

Cute couple: The wedding comes more than a year after Simon and Marco officially got married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones

Dua paired the look with beautiful white floral earrings and wore her long dark locks over her shoulders.

The wedding comes more than a year after Simon and Marco officially got married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.

Meanwhile, Dua recently caught the eye of legendary recording artist Cher after fans compared the two.

A fan on Twitter wrote: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation” about a clip of Dua that bears a clear physical resemblance to the older pop act.

In response to the comment, Cher, who celebrated her 76th birthday in May, wrote: “How many years is there in a generation” with a thinking emoji.

Double vision: Meanwhile, Dua (pictured left in 2021) recently caught the eye of legendary recording artist Cher (pictured right in 1974) after fans compared the two

Dua’s clip from the original tweet was filmed at the Grammys last year, where she wore a revealing Butterfly-patterned Versace dress.

A range of outlets including: Harper’s Bazaar, thank you, Refinery29 and cosmopolitan compared the look to Cher’s at the 1974 Grammys.

Cher shone at the 1974 Grammy Awards in a breathtaking ensemble with a butterfly headpiece in the same colors as Dua’s 2021 Grammy look.