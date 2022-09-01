Dua Lipa sends temperatures soaring in a sequined flame swimsuit

<!–

Dua Lipa turned up the heat on Wednesday as she posed in a sequined bathing suit for a series of sultry social media snaps.

The 27-year-old showed off her sensational figure in her costume – featuring a striking flame design – as she bathed by the pool.

Dua shared the sizzling images with her more than 86.1 million Instagram followers and captioned her post: “Never leave la isla bonita.”

In the images, Dua has her long dark locks hanging loosely around her shoulders and flaunts a soft golden tan.

She went make-up free, let her naturally flawless complexion shine and accessorized with striking silver earrings.

Her bathing suit was strapless and featured a bright blue design across the bust and a flame on the torso.

Dua is believed to be in Ibiza, after celebrating the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France over the weekend.

The floating singer looked ethereal in a sheer white form-fitting dress, showing off her slender figure to the fullest.

Her gown featured a square neckline, short hooded sleeves, a bold thigh split and embroidery across the waist.

Dua paired the look with beautiful white floral earrings and wore her long dark locks over her shoulders.

Her makeup flaunted a golden tan and was complete with a deep nude lip and a bronzed eye.

Simon + Marco. SUMMER OF LOVE,” was the caption of Dua’s Instagram post.

“Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and of course the best party (they just know how to do it).’

She added: ‘Grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime [I love you].’

She also shared an image of French fashion designer Simon wearing a white wedding dress during his wedding and a matching veil.

The wedding comes more than a year after Simon and Marco officially got married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.

It comes after Dua showed off her yoga moves on Instagram on Monday, while soaking up the sun in a dazzling purple bikini.

The hitmaker stunned her followers when she performed a headstand on a towel in one post.

The singer pulled her long dark locks forward in front of her face before holding the yoga move for a few seconds.

The Albanian-born hitmaker also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie in the eye-catching swimwear with her 86.1 million followers.