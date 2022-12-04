Dua Lipa rocks chic pinstripe suit at Variety’s 2022 Hitmaker’s Brunch where she wins major award

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dua Lipa was stunned on Saturday when she attended Variety’s Hitmaker’s Brunch in 2022 in an oversized pinstripe suit and eye-catching jewelry.

The English pop star, 27, stole the show at the star-studded event, talking to fellow hitmakers such as Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow.

Lipa was on hand to collect the event’s Hitmaker of the Year award, winning alongside Elton John for their collaborative mega hit remix Cold Heart.

Fashion A Game: Dua Lipa, 27, stunned on Saturday as she attended Variety’s 2022 Hitmaker’s Brunch in an oversized pinstripe suit and eye-catching jewelry

With her long raven black hair styled to the side, the three-time Grammy winner turned heads on the red carpet in her super chic look.

The oversized cut of Lipa’s gray pinstripe blazer and matching pants gave her a fashionable edge.

She rocked a pair of clunky designer black shoes, balancing cleverly between her gaudy jewelry on top and some generic footwear on the bottom.

Dua’s chest showed a thick metal chain that snaked its way around her neck, along with a Padlocked Givenchy necklace.

Silver and gold cuffs graced the One Kiss singer’s exposed left ear, and her glam for the A-list occasion was flawless, with flushed cheeks and popping lips.

Chic: With her long raven black hair styled to one side, the three-time Grammy winner showed off a chunky metal chain that snaked its way around her neck, along with a chain with a Givenchy padlock

The infectious beat from Lipa’s hit Cold Heart played in the background as she took the stage.

The Levitating singer accepted the Hitmaker of the Year award solo due to her Cold Heart collaborator Elton John being absent from the event.

Dua spoke in her posh London accent and gave a poignant speech that turned out to be the highlight of Variety’s A-list night.

After flashing her dazzling smile, the multiplatinum superstar gracefully began her remarks by thanking Variety for the award and giving the “legendary Elton John” a shoutout.

Lipa described the Rocket Man icon as her “musical hero” and “best friend,” and sent a “huge thank you” to all the fans who took her and John’s song Cold Heart to the top of the charts.

A-list: The English pop star stole the show at the star-studded event, talking to fellow hitmaker Selena Gomez, 30

Too cool: The One Kiss singer epitomized cool as she wore her designer black shades with maroon-clad Jack Harlow, 24

Superstars: Lipa was on hand to collect the event’s Hitmaker of the Year award, winning alongside Elton John for their joint mega hit remix Cold Heart

“This whole experience with the song has really taken me back to when I first started in the business,” Dua mused from the stage.

“I had such big dreams about pursuing this career, but I never imagined my job would take me to a place where I could go on stage with Elton at Dodger Stadium and play a song that means so much to me . ‘

Lipa recently performed Cold Heart with Elton John at Dodger Stadium, joining the legendary entertainer for his final performance in North America.

Dua said the incredible experience of performing with Elton took her “back to little me, when I really believed anything and everything was possible.”

“My employees are my family,” she declared from the podium. “The people I get to share my deepest darkest secrets with and who are there and with me every step of the way.”

“I feel very fortunate to be able to do what I do,” she concluded, eliciting applause from a glitzy crowd of music industry heavyweights.

Hitmaker: The Levitating singer solo picked up the Hitmaker of the Year award due to her Cold Heart collaborator Elton John being absent from the event. Dua spoke in her posh London accent and gave a poignant speech that turned out to be the highlight of Variety’s A-list night