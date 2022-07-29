Dua Lipa rocks a thigh-skimming mini skirt as she shares a flurry of snaps with her brother Gjin

Dua Lipa rocked a thigh-high miniskirt and a matching jacket as she shared a flurry of snaps with her brother Gjin as she continued her tour on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer looked stunning in the two-piece printed tie-dye as she posed for a photo in Chicago before joining her younger sibling at Niarga Falls in Toronto.

Her latest Instagram update comes after she made a statement following an incident at her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena that left three people injured after illegal fireworks were set off at the venue.

Pouting in front of the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago, Dua showed off her toned legs, which she extended further with a pair of knee-high boots.

She pulled back her dark brown locks in a half-up-half-down style and added a black handbag with silver hardware.

In another instant, Dua and her brother donned bright yellow rain ponchos as they took a trip to Niagara Falls.

Dua was also joined by a host of friends as she wore a feathered cowboy hat and struck a fun pose.

Elsewhere, Dua released a statement in the wake of the incident at her concert in which three people were injured after illegal fireworks were set off at the venue.

The London resident took to Instagram Stories to express that she was stunned by the turn of events and that an investigation was underway into the incident.

She had just finished her show at the Scotiabank Arena when a series of fireworks began to explode in the concert hall, just before 11:45 PM on Wednesday.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” said the Cold Heart (Pnau remix) artist. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my number one priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you are all.”

She continued: ‘There is an ongoing investigation into the events that are taking place and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident could have happened.

“Bringing the show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m very sorry to anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was impaired in any way.”

The musical artist enclosed the post in writing, “All my love, Dua.”

Constable Cindy Chung, a Media Relations Officer with the Toronto Police Department, said: People that three concertgoers were treated after sustaining “very minor injuries.”

The singer is currently embarking on her ongoing Future Nostalgia Tour, which serves to promote her album of the same name.