Dua Lipa risks a wardrobe malfunction in a breast-baring safety pin dress after donning a bikini

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Ibiza after celebrating her 27th birthday earlier this week.

And Dua Lipa showed off her incredible figure as she shared more holiday snaps with her 66 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The singer left little to the imagination in a sleek-cut dress held together by multicolored safety pins before slipping into a skimpy green bikini.

Dua caused a storm in the sassy black ensemble that showed off her newly sun-kissed skin and clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the evening, while wearing her raven locks back in a long braid.

The physical hitmaker later joined friends at a nightclub as they danced the night away.

The look is reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley’s famous Versace dress which she wore to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere alongside then-beau Hugh Grant in 1994.

Earlier in the day, the Grammy Award winner set out for a luxury boat trip with her fellow vacationers.

Dua looked stunning in a scarf top and floral-print silk pants before taking them off to reveal a bright green bikini.

The revealing swimsuit had an intricate belt detail that Dua completed with a gold chain around her slim waist.

Making the most of her escape, the pop superstar jumped off the boat into the clear blue ocean before relaxing on a surfboard.

The friends were treated to a sumptuous dinner of oysters on the water before the singer returned to her car with a huge bottle of champagne.

She captioned the sunny snaps: ‘Lil fishyyyyyyyyy on deck’.

It comes after the Grammy Award winner set the pulse racing with a slew of sultry snaps posted to her Instagram this week.

Dua stormed a gallery of birthday bikini snaps on Monday as she celebrated her big day.

The physical hitmaker showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt.

She looked stunning as she finished off the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups.

The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking eye-catching orange-tinted glasses.

The musician wore a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings.