Dua Lipa reveals she was unhappy with speculations over her performing at the World Cup in Qatar

Dua Lipa has revealed she was unhappy with “speculation” that she would perform at the controversial World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA’s decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has been surrounded by controversy, especially with regard to migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

And the singer, 27 – who has previously dismissed claims she will take the stage in Doha – again brought her point to him, stating that while she has ‘nothing against Qatar’, she cannot perform because it ‘really goes against Qatar’. my beliefs.’

Not impressed: Dua Lipa has revealed she was unhappy with ‘speculations’ she would perform at the controversial World Cup in Qatar

Speak against VarietyDua said: “The World Cup is really a unique opportunity to hold Qatar accountable. They made commitments on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup, which have not been satisfactorily fulfilled on migrant worker rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression

“What kind of signal does it send if these commitments mean nothing?”

The star – who recently wrapped up her Future Nostalgia tour – added that while she has no ill will towards the country, she “didn’t like being under speculation that I might be performing for something that really goes against my beliefs.” enters.’

Ahead of the World Cup, Dua pushed aside rumors that she would perform and lashed out at Qatar over its human rights record.

Not happening: The singer, 27 – who has previously dismissed claims she will take the stage in Doha – retconned her point, stating that while she has ‘nothing against Qatar’, she cannot perform as it is ‘really’ . goes against my beliefs’

She wrote in a statement on Instagram: “There is a lot of speculation that I will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

“I will not perform and I have never been involved in any negotiations to perform.

“I will be cheering for England from a distance and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

She signed off: ‘One love, Dua x’

Speaking: ‘The World Cup is really a unique opportunity to hold Qatar accountable. They made commitments when signing the deal for the World Cup human rights that have not been fulfilled satisfactorily’

There has been widespread opposition to the decision to hold the football tournament in the Arab country, where being gay is illegal and carries a prison sentence of up to seven years.

While the contractual terms for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were deployed to make the small emirate a region capable of hosting the biggest football tournament were also a major concern.

Some campaigners have urged celebrities to boycott the World Cup, with Robbie Williams and David Beckham both facing criticism for associating with the competition.

In addition to Dua, Shakira and Rod Stewart are also among the artists who denied participating in the World Cup in Qatar.

Her say: Ahead of the World Cup, Dua pushed rumors she would perform to the wind and lashed out at Qatar for its human rights record

Sir Rod was offered a $1 million deal to perform in Qatar but turned it down due to his human rights record, the rock star revealed.

Discussing the controversy surrounding the World Cup host country – where homosexuality is illegal – the singer said he thought it would be wrong to play a set there.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago,” Stewart, 77, told the Sunday Times

‘I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should also be out to supply weapons,” he said in reference to drones supplied by the country to Russia, which was banned from the tournament.

He added that he thinks supporters attending matches in Qatar – where being gay can lead to jail time and even the death penalty for Muslims – should “be careful”.

Stewart is considered an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, previously saying he was “surrounded by gays in the 1970s.”