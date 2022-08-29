Dua Lipa puts on a leggy display in a red striped miniskirt and crop top at Ibiza airport

<!–

Dua Lipa put on a leggy display when she returned to Ibiza airport on Sunday after attending French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding in France.

The 27-year-old singer, who had celebrated her birthday on the island before her boyfriend’s wedding, flashed her bronzed pins in a red, black and gray striped mini skirt and matching crop top as she ramped up her height with purple platform sandals.

She framed her face with sunglasses, decorated silver earrings and wore her raven-colored locks in a ponytail as she started her vacation.

The Albanian-born hitmaker showed off her washboard abs in a sheer white dress as she attended Simon and Marco Maestri’s French wedding over the weekend.

She wore the floral-decorated ensemble to the wedding of the French-born designer and his now husband in Charleval on Saturday.

The wedding comes more than a year after the couple officially married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

stunner: her face framed in sunglasses, she wore silver hoop earrings and wore her raven-colored locks in a ponytail as she kicked off her vacation

Dua looked sensational in her sheer dress, which had a daring side split, as she walked the French streets.

The One Kiss singer paired the outfit with large white floral earrings, which complemented her look.

Dua showed off her natural good looks with a hint of bronzer and a hint of rouge lipstick, while keeping her essentials in a black handbag.

Simon founded Paris-based fashion brand Jacquemus and dated his digital agent husband Marco for four years before they tied the knot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They celebrated a grand wedding on Saturday, joined by their friends and loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.