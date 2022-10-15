Dua Lipa poses up a storm in seductive hotel room snaps after Vogue Forces of Fashion Conference

Dua Lipa put on a blistering show as she posed a storm in her London hotel room after appearing at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Conference on Friday night.

The singer, 27, looked edgy and seductive as she showed off her enviable frame in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit with a circular cutout.

The hitmaker Don’t Start Now gave her 87.5 million followers a glimpse into her glamorous outfit by sharing a series of snaps on her page.

She showed off her slim waist in a chic black jumpsuit with a round cut, which she paired with a pair of matching heels.

The singer adorned her look with sheer black opera gloves and donned a full face of gothic makeup as she wore her raven locks over her shoulder.

Dua took a few selfies with her cell phone and another with a handheld digital camera in her luxury hotel room in London, capturing the look for her own sake.

She looked like a fashion icon attending the annual Vogue Forces Of Fashion conference at 180 The Strand in London.

In a talk titled, A Pop And Fashion Sensation, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful discussed the power of stars with Dua, what it takes to tour, what to wear on stage and the process and the collaboration needed to get there.

And in one of her photos posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Dua and Edward got close as they shared a warm hug in a cozy chair below them.

This talk capped off a day of inspiring and insightful conversations with some of the biggest and newest names in fashion and beyond.

Other speakers throughout the day included Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Charlotte Tilbury, photographer Nadine Ijewere and Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Also Sabrina Sadiq, CEO of Luxury Promise, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering, Marie-Claire Daveu, and the Sustainability Editor of British Vogue Dana Thomas, contributing Fashion Director Kate Phelan and European Beauty & Wellness Director, Jessica Diner.

Conversations throughout the day were about sustainability, inclusivity in beauty and challenging beauty standards.

This year marks the first time that Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion conference will take place worldwide, with events in the US, UK and Mexico.

Close friends: In one of her photos posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Dua and Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful got close as they shared a warm hug in a cozy chair below them.

The appearance comes after the Floating singer has confirmed she is single following a spate of rumors that she was dating boyfriend Trevor Noah.

The couple was photographed together over dinner late last month.

She explained that it’s “really great to just be alone,” setting the record straight on her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: at your service.

While chatting with Charli XCX about the new episode, Dua explained that this was the first time in ‘years’ that she’s had the chance to be single.

“For me, this is the first year that I haven’t been in a relationship for a long time,” explains Dua.

Pals: In a talk titled A Pop And Fashion Sensation, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful discussed star power with Dua

Going on, “It was really great just being alone and thinking only about myself and being kind of selfish.”

She went on to explain that she hadn’t had much time to focus on herself in recent years, adding, “If you find someone who really soothes and calms you down, I think it’s [a] Leo thing – it makes a big difference.’

Dua ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid in December 2021, which followed a five-year romance with Isaac Carew.

And last week, the singer hinted that she was dating Trevor from Daily Show when the pair appeared to get close over dinner in New York City.

Dua and Trevor were pictured kissing and cuddling during their cozy dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.