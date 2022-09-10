Dua Lipa looks typically stylish in quirky patterned jeans

<!–

She is currently touring with her second studio album Future Nostalgia.

And Dua Lipa looked quintessentially classy as she stepped out on Saturday in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, where she puts on a series of shows.

The singer, 27, showed her fashion sense in jeans with quirky patterns and pictures and writing details.

Her edgy pants were paired with a skimpy black camisole top that gave a glimpse of her cleavage and slim figure.

She carried a black leather bag with chain detailing over her shoulders and increased her height with simple stylish stilettos.

Dua wore her long dark locks in a sleek ponytail and opted for naturally pretty makeup as she waved to her fans outside her hotel as she returned from dinner at a local restaurant.

The day before, Dua took to Instagram on Thursday before taking the stage in Brazil to share a gallery of stylish snaps.

The star looked incredible as she flashed her tight midriff in a chic pink V-neck knit sweater.

To make her look casual, the beauty wore gray pants with the eye-catching cropped sweater.

Dua styled her dark locks poker straight as they flowed down her bust from a center parting.

She couldn’t help but smile as she boasted a radiant palette of makeup as she posed a storm on a balcony overlooking the city.

In another snap, Dua flashed a bright pink bra through a pink ribbed V-neck sweater that she paired with a dazzling purple mini skirt.

The star carried her personal belongings for the outing in a striking yellow furry shoulder bag.

She wrote on the post: ‘SÃO PAULO. UNTIL TONIGHT ~ FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR CONTINUES…’

Dua, known for hits such as One Kiss and Cold Heart, will conclude her tour this year on November 16 in Perth, Australia.