Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool as she spends time with her ‘sidekick’ brother Gjin in Montreal

She is currently in Canada on her The Future Nostalgia tour.

And on Monday, Dua Lipa, 26, looked effortlessly cool in a 60s-style halterneck and denim cut-offs while spending quality time with her ‘sidekick’ brother Gjin, 16, in Montreal.

The superstar singer took to Instagram to shed some light on their time together in a park and posted a series of cute snaps to capture the day.

Dua showed off her unique sense of style and slender physique in a kaleidoscope-effect plunging top with a heart print.

She paired the colorful piece with denim shorts, while pairing the accessories with a bejeweled necklace, chunky statement rings and oversized specs with black trims.

Meanwhile, her teenage brother kept it quiet in a black belt T-shirt, worn with a hoodie and jeans.

Dua gushed next to the photos: ‘Back on tour ~ with my trusty sidekickkk ~ Montreal see you tonight!!!!’

In addition to a world tour, Dua recently dropped her second collection with PUMA, posing in a futuristic photoshoot to launch the collaboration.

The singer said she has undergone a creative metamorphosis with her new collection, and that life in general, the butterfly motif in her designs “represents transition, metamorphosis and new beginnings.”

“I had the feeling that in the beginning, when I first started on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning to me,” she said.

“As we move into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything has progressed and manifested like this.’

Fun in the sun: Dua showed her unique sense of style and slender physique in a deep-cut top with kaleidoscope effect and heart print

Elsewhere, the British-born artist is also currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit.

The claim comes from photographer Robert Barbera, who claims that the One Kiss crooner posted photos he took on social media in 2019 without his permission, hurting his ability to monetize the snaps.

The photos have been removed, but the photographer is claiming financial compensation.

He previously filed charges against Ariana Grande in 2019 and 2020, as well as Justin Bieber in 2019. The cases against the Thank U, Next singer were dropped.

Justin’s case was settled out of court.