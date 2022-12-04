Sunday, December 4, 2022
Entertainment

Dua Lipa is red hot in one-shoulder leotard as she takes the stage at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball

by Merry
written by Merry
Superstar: Dua Lipa reaffirmed her unparalleled superstar status when she performed at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert held Friday night at the Kia Form in Inglewood, California

Dua Lipa reaffirmed her unparalleled superstar status when she performed at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert, held Friday night at the Kia Form in Inglewood, California.

The British pop star, 27, dominated the stage – after hitting the red carpet – in a skimpy red one-shoulder leotard with black lace detailing.

It had an A-line skirt gathered on one side and a sexy bust cut.

Superstar: Dua Lipa reaffirmed her unparalleled superstar status when she performed at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert held Friday night at the Kia Form in Inglewood, California

Superstar: Dua Lipa reaffirmed her unparalleled superstar status when she performed at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert held Friday night at the Kia Form in Inglewood, California

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker looked as fit as ever, often turning up the skirt of her dress to show off her toned legs.

She paraded around in sky-high slippers styled with black fishnets.

Lipa’s wavy dark brown hair was parted in the middle and worn in waves.

As for makeup, the sultry singer opted for just a wash of warm brown shadow over her eyelids and a shimmery, deep nude lipstick.

Red hot: The British pop star, 27, dominated the stage - after hitting the red carpet - in a skimpy red one-shoulder leotard with black lace details

Red hot: The British pop star, 27, dominated the stage - after hitting the red carpet - in a skimpy red one-shoulder leotard with black lace details

Red hot: The British pop star, 27, dominated the stage – after hitting the red carpet – in a skimpy red one-shoulder leotard with black lace details

To match her fiery red look, Lipa sported a claw-like scarlet manicure.

The multiple Grammy Award winner turned heads when she released her greatest hits to a sea of ​​adoring fans.

She was accompanied by a group of dancers, all dressed in black spandex tops and hot pants.

Details: It has an A-line skirt that is gathered on one side and a sexy bust cut

Details: It has an A-line skirt that is gathered on one side and a sexy bust cut

Details: It has an A-line skirt that is gathered on one side and a sexy bust cut

Strap on, girl! The multiple Grammy Award winner turned heads when she released her greatest hits to a sea of ​​adoring fans

Strap on, girl! The multiple Grammy Award winner turned heads when she released her greatest hits to a sea of ​​adoring fans

Strap on, girl! The multiple Grammy Award winner turned heads when she released her greatest hits to a sea of ​​adoring fans

They often performed around Lipa while she confidently took center stage.

At one point during the show, the star wielded a clear umbrella.

The impressive lineup of stars included: Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Ahead of the star-studded performance, Lipa sizzled on the red carpet in a splice black and red leather outfit that showed off her tight midriff.

She paraded around in sky-high slippers styled with black fishnets

She paraded around in sky-high slippers styled with black fishnets

She paraded around in sky-high slippers styled with black fishnets

Dancers: She was accompanied by a group of dancers, all dressed in black spandex tops and hot pants

Dancers: She was accompanied by a group of dancers, all dressed in black spandex tops and hot pants

Dancers: She was accompanied by a group of dancers, all dressed in black spandex tops and hot pants

Props: At one point during the show, the star wielded a clear umbrella

Props: At one point during the show, the star wielded a clear umbrella

Props: At one point during the show, the star wielded a clear umbrella

The Grammy Award winner, 27, modeled a spaghetti strap crop top with side draping that hung down to her calves.

She paired it with a matching midi skirt that hid some of her sexy black lace-up boots.

A glitzy diamond necklace wrapped around her neck and matched the spiral bracelet on her wrist.

On Saturday, Lipa was up early to attend Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch 2022 at City Market Social House in LA.

Red carpet ready: Ahead of the star-studded performance, Lipa sizzled on the red carpet in a black and red leather outfit that showed off her tight midriff

Red carpet ready: Ahead of the star-studded performance, Lipa sizzled on the red carpet in a black and red leather outfit that showed off her tight midriff

The Grammy Award winner, 27, modeled a spaghetti strap crop top with side draping that hung down to her calves

The Grammy Award winner, 27, modeled a spaghetti strap crop top with side draping that hung down to her calves

Red carpet ready: Prior to the star-studded performance, Lipa sizzled on the red carpet in a black and red leather outfit that showed off her tight midriff. The Grammy Award winner, 27, modeled a spaghetti strap crop top with side draping that hung down to her calves

Diamond darling: A glitzy diamond choker wrapped around her neck and matching the spiral bracelet on her wrist

Diamond darling: A glitzy diamond choker wrapped around her neck and matching the spiral bracelet on her wrist

Diamond darling: A glitzy diamond choker wrapped around her neck and matching the spiral bracelet on her wrist

The Levitating singer graced the red carpet for the musical event, which included Selena Gomez and Kim Petras.

Lipa dazzled in an oversized gray and white striped suit worn over two large chunky metal chains with her bare chest underneath.

She wore her long dark hair straight and wore dark glasses and big black boots.

Lipa’s received the Hitmakers of the year award this year.

Business glam: On Saturday, Lipa was up early to attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch 2022 at City Market Social House in LA

Business glam: On Saturday, Lipa was up early to attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch 2022 at City Market Social House in LA

Business glam: On Saturday, Lipa was up early to attend Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch 2022 at City Market Social House in LA

The Levitating singer graced the red carpet for the musical event, which included Selena Gomez (pictured) and Kim Petras

The Levitating singer graced the red carpet for the musical event, which included Selena Gomez (pictured) and Kim Petras

The Levitating singer graced the red carpet for the musical event, which included Selena Gomez (pictured) and Kim Petras

Major Awards: Dua Lipa shows off her grand prize after accepting the Hitmaker of the Year award

Major Awards: Dua Lipa shows off her grand prize after accepting the Hitmaker of the Year award

Major Awards: Dua Lipa shows off her grand prize after accepting the Hitmaker of the Year award

