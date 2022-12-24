Dua Lipa gets into the holiday spirit at home with her dog and some snacks near the Christmas tree

<!–

Dua Lipa looked stunning as she got into the festive spirit in a series of new snaps shared on Instagram on Saturday morning with her 87.5 million followers.

The 27-year-old hitmaker was clearly feeling the holiday spirit as she posed on her white couch next to her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with colorful ornaments.

In the images, the three-time Grammy winner looked casual and cozy in a black turtleneck and low-waisted jeans.

Home for the Holidays: Dua Lipa felt the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve as she posed on her couch by her Christmas tree

The levitating hitmaker shared another photo of herself blowing a kiss to the camera while spreading out on her couch.

Lipa also shared a photo of her favorite snacks, including a bowl of caviar, biscuits with jam and butter, and a cheese platter.

She also shared a sweet photo of her adorable golden poodle sitting nearby as she stroked his soft fur.

Christmas kiss: The levitating hitmaker blew a kiss to the camera as she spread out on her couch

Treats: Lipa shared a photo of some of her favorite treats, including a dish of caviar, biscuits with jam and butter, and a cheese platter

Cute dog: Dua also shared a sweet photo of her adorable golden poodle sitting nearby

The last photo in the carousel showed cards from a board game that read, “Instead of coal, Santa now gives the naughty kids (blank).”

The artist has seen her career skyrocket in recent years since the release of her 2020 mega hit album Future Nostalgia.

In February, it was revealed that Dua had split from the management company that helped her become a global sensation, following a disagreement over earnings.

The singer, who signed with London-based TaP Management in 2013 while working as a cocktail bar waitress, stunned bosses when she said she no longer wanted them to represent her.

Christmas Game: The last picture of the carousel showed cards from a board game she had been playing

Nice! Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who relinquished the services of her management company earlier this year, seems to have no regrets. Bills just filed show the Kosovar Albanian Londoner added a further £4 million to her fortune

Music industry sources at the time said her departure was related to the size of the discount she received on recording and commercial deals negotiated on her behalf by Tap Management.

Dua’s father, Dukagjin Lipa, has since taken on management duties for the global star.

According to bills submitted, the Kosovar Albanian added another $4.8 million since her management change, and her company Dua Lipa Limited now has $26 million tucked away — up from $21 million last year.

Wow! Her company Dua Lipa Limited now has £21.6m stashed away – up from £17.5m last year (pictured with former manager Ben Mawson)

Family: Bearing in mind that another of her companies has assets of £11.6 million, this suggests that her new manager is performing satisfactorily. Good thing he is the father of the singer, Dukagjin Lipa (pictured together)

Lipa is currently signed to Warner Music and has lucrative deals with companies such as Evian, Yves Saint Laurent and Versace.

She also has social media deals to promote the alcoholic drink Truly.

She became a household name in 2018 when her single, One Kiss, topped the charts around the world.

A year later, she won the Brit Award for Song of the Year and scooped Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording at the Grammys.