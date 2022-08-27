Dua Lipa flashes her washboard abs in a sheer white gown at wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dua Lipa showed off her washboard abs in a sheer white dress as she attended the French wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri.

The 27-year-old One Kiss singer wore the floral-decorated ensemble to the wedding of the French-born designer and his now husband in Charleval on Saturday.

The wedding comes more than a year after the couple officially married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

Looks good: Dua Lipa showed off her washboard abs in a sheer white dress as she attended the French wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri

Smiles:The One Kiss singer, 27, wore the floral-decorated ensemble to the wedding of the French-born designer and his now-husband in Charleval on Saturday

Dua looked sensational in her sheer dress, which had a daring side split, as she walked the French streets.

The Albanian-born singer paired the outfit with large white floral earrings, which complemented her look.

Dua is currently enjoying an extended getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday in Ibiza earlier this week.

She showed off her incredible figure as she shared holiday snaps with her 66 million Instagram followers on Friday.

The singer left little to the imagination in a sleek-cut dress held together by multicolored safety pins before slipping into a skimpy green bikini.

Revealing: Dua looked sensational in her sheer dress, which featured a daring side split, as she walked the French streets

Bloom: The Albanian-born singer paired the outfit with large white floral earrings that complemented her look

Edgy: Dua is currently enjoying an extended getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday in Ibiza earlier this week and shared photos from her trip on Friday

Dua caused a storm in the sassy black ensemble that showed off her newly sun-kissed skin and clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the evening, while wearing her raven locks back in a long braid.

The physical hitmaker later joined friends at a nightclub as they danced the night away.

Beach babe: Dua (left) later slipped into a green bikini to update her tan

Perfection: Dua caused a storm in the defiant ensemble that showed off her newly sun-kissed skin and clung to every inch of her incredible figure

Glamour: Dua opted for a glamorous palette of evening makeup while wearing her raven locks in a long braid

Dancing Queen: Dua later went to a nightclub where she danced all night

The look was reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley’s famous Versace dress which she wore to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere alongside then-beau Hugh Grant in 1994.

Earlier in the day, the Grammy Award winner had set out on a luxury boat trip with her fellow vacationers.

Dua looked stunning in a scarf top and floral-print silk pants before taking them off to reveal a bright green bikini.

Accessories: The singer completed the look with a selection of silver jewelry

The revealing swimsuit had an intricate belt detail that Dua completed with a gold chain around her slim waist.

Making the most of her outing, the pop superstar jumped off the boat into the clear blue ocean before relaxing on a surfboard.

The friends were treated to a sumptuous dinner of oysters on the water before the singer returned to her car with a huge bottle of champagne.