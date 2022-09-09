Dua Lipa flashes her toned midriff in a chic knitted jumper ahead of taking to the stage in Brazil

<!–

She is currently touring with her second studio album Future Nostalgia.

And Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Thursday before taking the stage in Brazil to share a gallery of stylish snaps.

The singer, 27, looked incredible as she flashed her tight midriff in a chic pink V-neck knit sweater.

To make her look casual, the beauty wore gray pants with the eye-catching cropped sweater.

Dua styled her dark locks poker straight as they flowed down her bust from a center parting.

She couldn’t help but smile as she boasted a radiant palette of makeup as she posed a storm on a balcony overlooking the city.

In another snap, Dua flashed a bright pink bra through a pink ribbed V-neck sweater that she paired with a dazzling purple mini skirt.

The star carried her personal belongings for the outing in a striking yellow furry shoulder bag.

She wrote on the post: ‘SÃO PAULO. UNTIL TONIGHT ~ FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR CONTINUES…’

Dua, known for hits such as One Kiss and Cold Heart, will conclude her tour this year on November 16 in Perth, Australia.

Her latest photos come after she documented her sun-filled getaway to Ibiza.

Dua looked nothing short of sensational as she posed for some sassy shots on Sunday in a metallic crop top and mini skirt.

The star showed off her incredibly toned figure in her skimpy outfit, which was pastel green in color.

Once again, earlier this week, Dua put a sizzling display on a series of sassy poses in bikini photos shared on Instagram.

The singer showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy pink two-piece, featuring a rushed bralet with a series of straps that fastened to a choker necklace and bikini bottoms.

She accessorized her striking ensemble with a pink bracelet and protected her eyes with oval, bright pink sunglasses.

Dua showed off her array of arm tattoos, including a barbed wire heart and a unique rose, as she struck a sizzling pose as she lay on the grass.

The floating hitmaker styled her dark locks loosely in a straight fashion and showed off her fresh face.

The string of bikini snaps came as she promoted her collaboration with Evian water, holding a plastic bottle with Dua scribbled on it.