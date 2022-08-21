Dua Lipa dons towering heels as she celebrates her 27th ‘birthday week’ with pals on a sunny getaway

<!–

She turns 27 on Monday.

And Dua Lipa recently took to Instagram to give her 85.9 million followers a glimpse into her epic “birthday week.”

The singer showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly bikini top and sky-high heels as she partied with friends on a sunny outing.

Birthday Boy: Dua Lipa showed off her incredible flexibility in sky-high heels as she celebrated her 27th ‘birthday week’ with friends on a sunny outing

The physical hitmaker looked stunning in the skimpy ensemble, complete with flowing skirt-denim skirt.

Later in the evening, she showed her incredible flexibility as she stretched her leg almost to her head while playfully posing by a swimming pool.

The stunner opted for a glamorous palette of makeup and wore her raven locks straight while showing off her sun-kissed skin.

Stunner: The physical hitmaker looked stunning in a sparkly bikini top she paired with a flowing denim skirt

Stylish: Opting for a glamorous palette of makeup, the stunner wore her raven locks poker straight

Strike a pose: With a black belt around her slim waist, the pop star carried her belongings in a matching white handbag

Accessorizing with a black belt around her slim waist, the pop star tote her belongings in a padded white handbag.

Dua also donned a matching denim jacket before taking it off as she danced the night away.

Posing in the opulent grounds of her posh hotel, the dark-haired beauty later went to dinner where she was surprised with a birthday cake.

Keeping warm: She also put on a matching denim jacket before taking it off as she danced the night away

Model: Dua caused a storm in the lush grounds of her chic hotel

Sparkles: The Brit Award winner has accentuated her look with a selection of silver jewellery

Fun in the Sun: She captioned the photos: ‘Birthday Week’

In the clip, the singer was overcome with emotion as her fellow holidaymakers sang happy birthday before she blew out her candles.

She captioned the snaps: “Birthday Week.”

It comes after Dua was busy sharing snaps from her seven-day vacation when she and friends slipped into skimpy swimsuits to top up their tan.

Party: She was beaming when she was joined by friends for a night on the tiles

Spoiled rotten: she later went to dinner where she was surprised with a cake

Sharing is caring: One Kiss’s hitmaker cut the sweet treat and shared it with her fellow diners

On Friday, the One Kiss singer made the most of her vacation as she showed off her enviable figure in a barely black bikini.

In another post, she filmed herself eating a pepper sprinkled watermelon on her Instagram Stories.

The short video showed Dua spice up a slice of the colorful fruit before chewing it down and winking at the camera.

Stunning: It comes after Dua was busy sharing photos from her seven-day vacation as she and friends slipped into skimpy swimwear to top up their tan