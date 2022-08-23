WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dua Lipa dons a breast-baring sheer leotard and black miniskirt during lavish 27th birthday getaway

Entertainment
By Merry

Dua Lipa leaves little to the imagination in a sheer leotard and black miniskirt during the 27th anniversary in Spain

By Callum Wells for Mailonline

Published: 20:49, 23 August 2022 | Updated: 20:55, August 23, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dua Lipa sent the heartbeat with a slew of sultry snaps posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer, 27, left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that she teamed with a thigh-length black miniskirt.

Dua, who celebrated her birthday the day before, is currently on a sunny outing in Spain with a group of friends.

Hot stuff: Dua Lipa sent pulses racing with a slew of sultry snaps posted on Instagram on Tuesday

Hot stuff: Dua Lipa sent pulses racing with a slew of sultry snaps posted on Instagram on Tuesday

In her caption, she wrote, “Vamosss a la fiestaaaa,” which translates from Spanish to “Let’s go to the party.”

Dua stormed a gallery of birthday bikini snaps on Monday as she celebrated her big day.

The physical hitmaker showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt.

Wow! The 27-year-old singer left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that she teamed with a thigh-high black miniskirt

Wow! The 27-year-old singer left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that she teamed with a thigh-high black miniskirt

Wow! The 27-year-old singer left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that she teamed with a thigh-high black miniskirt

Out of this world: Dua, who celebrated her birthday the day before, is currently on a sunny getaway in Spain with a group of friends

Out of this world: Dua, who celebrated her birthday the day before, is currently on a sunny getaway in Spain with a group of friends

Out of this world: Dua, who celebrated her birthday the day before, is currently on a sunny getaway in Spain with a group of friends

She looked stunning as she finished off the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups.

The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking eye-catching orange-tinted glasses.

The musician wore a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings.

Dua looked radiant as she swept back her long dark locks in a high ponytail and she was seen tying it up as she stood next to a tree.

Stunning: she always looks sensational

Stunning: she always looks sensational

Stunning: she always looks sensational

1661284651 701 Dua Lipa dons a breast baring sheer leotard and black miniskirt

1661284651 701 Dua Lipa dons a breast baring sheer leotard and black miniskirt

Having fun! In her caption, she wrote, “Vamosss a la fiestaaaa,” which translates from Spanish to “Let’s go to the party.”

The star seemed cheerful and she relaxed on the ground and looked away from the camera in one shot.

In another, she shared with her 85.9 million followers that Dua was squatting with her back to the lens.

She wrote alongside the Instagram snaps: ’27 feels like heaven. thanks for the birthday wishes!!!!’

The singer has enjoyed some epic “birthday week” parties and gave fans insight on her social media.

Birthday girl! Dua caused a storm for a birthday bikini picture gallery on Monday as she celebrated her big day

Birthday girl! Dua caused a storm for a gallery of birthday bikini shots on Monday as she celebrated her big day

Birthday girl! Dua caused a storm for a gallery of birthday bikini shots on Monday as she celebrated her big day

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Carol Vorderman, 61, puts on busty…

Merry

Kelly Clarkson says she left The Voice…

Merry

Kim Kardashian is a blonde bombshell in…

Merry
1 of 3,344

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More