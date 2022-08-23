Dua Lipa dons a breast-baring sheer leotard and black miniskirt during lavish 27th birthday getaway

<!–

Dua Lipa sent the heartbeat with a slew of sultry snaps posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The singer, 27, left little to the imagination in a sheer leotard that she teamed with a thigh-length black miniskirt.

Dua, who celebrated her birthday the day before, is currently on a sunny outing in Spain with a group of friends.

In her caption, she wrote, “Vamosss a la fiestaaaa,” which translates from Spanish to “Let’s go to the party.”

Dua stormed a gallery of birthday bikini snaps on Monday as she celebrated her big day.

The physical hitmaker showed off her sensational figure in the revealing two-piece denim, which she wore with a matching side skirt.

She looked stunning as she finished off the blue ensemble by elevating her frame in a pair of crazy Dior lace-ups.

The singer added a pop of color to the outfit by rocking eye-catching orange-tinted glasses.

The musician wore a chunky silver choker necklace and a pair of matching small earrings.

Dua looked radiant as she swept back her long dark locks in a high ponytail and she was seen tying it up as she stood next to a tree.

The star seemed cheerful and she relaxed on the ground and looked away from the camera in one shot.

In another, she shared with her 85.9 million followers that Dua was squatting with her back to the lens.

She wrote alongside the Instagram snaps: ’27 feels like heaven. thanks for the birthday wishes!!!!’

The singer has enjoyed some epic “birthday week” parties and gave fans insight on her social media.