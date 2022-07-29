Dua Lipa ‘deeply sorry’ over fireworks incident at Toronto concert that left three injured

Dua Lipa released a statement Thursday following an incident at her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday that left three people injured after illegal fireworks were set off at the venue.

The 26-year-old London resident made it clear via Instagram Stories that she was baffled by the turn of events and that an investigation was underway into the incident.

She had just finished her show at the Scotiabank Arena when a set of fireworks began to explode in the concert hall, just before 11:45 PM. Wednesday.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” said the Cold Heart (Pnau remix) artist. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my number one priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you are all.”

She continued: ‘There is an ongoing investigation into the events that are taking place and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident could have happened.

“Bringing the show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m very sorry to anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was impaired in any way.”

The musical artist enclosed the post in writing, “All my love, Dua.”

Constable Cindy Chung, a Media Relations Officer with the Toronto Police Department, said: People that three concertgoers were treated after sustaining “very minor injuries.”

A concert-goer also spoke to the media, noting that many other attendees were likely unaware that the impromptu fireworks were not planned.

“It was at the end, during her last song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale,” they said.

The concertgoer added: “No one was shocked except the people in the pit, [but it was] hello scary.’

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) also told People that attendees of all events must go through metal detectors before entering the arena.

The company has also released a statement regarding the events during Dua Lipa’s performance.

It started: ‘Last night, at the end of a concert event at the Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the public.

“As a result, three people present at the scene received minor assistance and were able to go home without further medical attention,” the report said.

The company then noted that it has since notified authorities of the matter.

They wrote: “As one of the most important venues in North America, creating a safe venue for every participant in the Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working with the Toronto Police Department to prevent this reckless and dangerous act.” to be fully investigated. ‘

The statement concluded: “As always, we thank the Toronto Police Department, the on-site medical team, staff and concert attendees for their prompt support in responding to this incident.”

The singer is currently embarking on her ongoing Future Nostalgia Tour, which serves to promote her album of the same name.

The series of shows was set to begin earlier in 2020, although the start was delayed due to the onset of the global pandemic.

The hitmaker’s tour kicked off last February at the FTX Arena in Miami.

She is slated to stay on the road until her Perth show closes in November.