Dua Lipa cuts a casual figure in red dungarees as she runs errands in London

Dua Lipa cut a casual figure in bold red dungarees as she ran errands in London on Monday.

The hitmaker, 27, donned a striped red, white and navy sweater under the floral outfit as she hit the road in the capital.

The singer paired the song with a pair of black Doc Martens and carried her personal belongings in a large black handbag.

She opted for a radiant makeup palette and hid behind chic black sunglasses.

Dua styled her long dark locks poker straight from a center parting and flashed a striking black and neon green manicure.

The appearance comes after she confirmed she is single following a spate of rumors that she was dating boyfriend Trevor Noah.

The pair were photographed together last week enjoying dinner.

She explained that it’s “really great to just be alone,” setting the record straight on her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

While chatting with Charli XCX about the new episode, Dua explained that this was the first time in ‘years’ that she’s had the chance to be single.

“For me, this is the first year that I haven’t been in a relationship for a long time,” explains Dua.

Going on, “It was really great just being alone and thinking only about myself and being kind of selfish.”

She went on to explain that she hadn’t had much time to focus on herself in recent years, adding, “If you find someone who really soothes and calms you down, I think it’s [a] Leo thing – it makes a big difference.’

Dua ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid in December 2021, which followed a five-year romance with Isaac Carew.

And last week, the singer hinted that she was dating Trevor from Daily Show when the pair appeared to get close over dinner in New York City.

Dua and Trevor were pictured kissing and cuddling during their cozy dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

But the photos caused fans to go nuts as they wondered if a romance was on the way.

Despite all the chatter, People reported that the couple is keeping their relationship platonic, with a source telling the publication that they are “just friends.”

While Page Six had a slightly different opinion, claiming that an informant had said that Dua was “shit” on what was “definitely a date,” and that the comedian was “a gentleman” all night.

“There’s definitely interest on both sides,” the Page Six insider insisted.

MailOnline understands that Dua and Trevor are just good friends.

Trevor last dated actress Minka Kelly, 42, but they went their separate ways last May after being together since 2020.

And the dinner came in the wake of Trevor announcing he’s leaving The Daily Show after seven years at the helm — during which the late-night infotainment show’s viewership dropped dramatically.