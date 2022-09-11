Dua Lipa catches the eye in a colourful crop top and cut-off denim shorts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dua Lipa made the most of her free time when she ventured into Rio de Janeiro on Saturday during a break between shows.

The singer laughed and joked with an accompanying group of bodyguards as she made her way to a helipad during the city’s annual Rock In Rio festival, where she is expected to perform on Sunday.

Wearing a colorful cropped T-shirt and cropped jeans, 27-year-old Dua stood out during the final live performance at Rio’s Parque Olímpico, the final stop on her Future Nostalgia world tour.

Excited: Dua Lipa made the most of her free time as she ventured into Rio de Janeiro on Saturday during a break between shows

Dua, known for hits such as One Kiss and Cold Heart, will conclude her tour this year on November 16 in Perth, Australia.

Her latest appearance comes after documenting a recent sun-filled getaway to Ibiza.

The singer looked nothing short of sensational as she posed for some sassy shots on Sunday in a metallic crop top and mini skirt.

Don’t mind me: The singer was seen heading to a helipad during the city’s annual Rock In Rio festival, where she’s expected to perform on Sunday

Popular: As always, the singer attracted quite a crowd when she made her way through the Brazilian city on Saturday

She showed off her incredibly tight figure in her skimpy outfit, which was pastel green in color.

Earlier this week, she put on a sizzling show earlier this week by striking a series of sassy poses in bikini photos shared on Instagram.

The singer showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy pink two-piece, featuring a rushed bralet with a series of straps that fastened to a choker necklace and bikini bottoms.

Casual: Dua wore a colorful cropped T-shirt and cropped denim shorts and stood out during the last live performance at Parque Olímpico in Rio

Wow! Her latest appearance comes after documenting a recent sun-filled getaway to Ibiza

She accessorized her striking ensemble with a pink bracelet and protected her eyes with oval hot pink sunglasses.

Dua showed off her array of arm tattoos, including a barbed wire heart and a unique rose, as she struck a sizzling pose as she lay on the grass.

The floating hitmaker styled her dark locks loosely in a straight fashion, showing off her natural beauty.