Dua Lipa a stunning beauty in Bogota as she performs on her Future Nostalgia Tour

Dua Lipa looked amazing as she took the stage in Bogota, Colombia on Sunday at the Parque Salitre Mágico for her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Lipa, 27, was flanked by dancers as she performed onstage in a form-fitting ocean blue bodysuit with long arm warmers.

The London native had her dark black locks down and parted as she performed through a gauntlet of dancing in her energetic show in support of her second studio album.

The English singer-songwriter took to Instagram earlier Sunday with a variety of images as she relaxed before the concert in the Colombian capital.

The New Rules artist shared photos with nearly 87 million followers putting on a brown dress and black tights.

She captioned the shot, translated from Spanish, ‘We are ready for Bogota!!! Happy to be here with you! See you tonight!’

The floating performer appeared to be enjoying the concert stop in South America as she sipped cocktails and signed autographs for fans during the tour. She also shared a shot of the visually stimulating fireworks display used as the finale to her concert.

Lipa shared parts of her trip to Brazil for a show earlier this month, when she was seen eating pizza and sipping wine.

The next tour will be a show on September 21 in Mexico City at Foro Sol, followed by a show on September 23 at Estadio Banorte in Monterrey, Mexico.

Her tour runs through the fall and ends with a date on November 16 in Perth, Australia.

The eye-catching beauty talked about style with Refinery29 in 2018, as she said, she likes to “experiment and play” when it comes to what to wear.

“I’ve never really wanted to pigeonhole myself and say, ‘This is my style and these are my style staples,'” she said. ‘It’s a bit like music: the sound doesn’t just encompass the artist’s face. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion cannot be forced.’

