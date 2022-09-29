Dua Lipa, 27, and Trevor Noah, 38, spark romance rumors as they’re seen KISSING after dinner in NYC

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have been rumored to be dating after the two were pictured kissing and cuddling on a fun night out in New York City on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old pop star and 38-year-old The Daily Show host were seen enjoying an intimate but quiet dinner together at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant, in exclusive footage obtained by DailyMail.com.

They seemed to have stellar chemistry as they ended the evening on a high note with a romantic kiss and sweet hug before going their separate ways.

An onlooker tells DailyMail.com: ‘They sat quietly away from everyone in the restaurant. It was obvious that they were together and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long hugs and hugs at the second kiss.”

Dua is known for her revealing and colorful ensembles when she’s on stage, but she’s toned down her look considerably for a casual-chic look while out with Trevor.

The London-born singer-songwriter was decked out in a cool black leather blazer with short lapels, which she wore over a plunging black top.

She opted for comfort with a set of ultra-wide jeans that engulfed her fit figure, though she contrasted the pants with delicate leopard-print kitten heels.

Her long raven locks were parted in the middle and styled straight as they fell down her back.

Intimate: The entertainers seemed to have a section to themselves as they dined together on their night out

Catching up: The two seemed to be having a conversation over dinner

Can’t get enough: After their sweet kiss, Dua and Trevor were spotted sharing an intimate hug before breaking up

Dua accessorized her relaxed ensemble with a sleek python-print handbag and a matching belt, and she added some extra sparkle to her ensemble with sleek silver paperclip earrings.

Trevor also went for a comfy look with a military-style green jacket. He wore it over a low-key black shirt, along with black jeans.

The comedian wore a pair of classic black and white Nike sneakers that were perfect for an after-dinner stroll.

