‘Drunken’ woman who Nick Kyrgios had thrown off Wimbledon’s Centre Court launches defamation case

The ‘drunk’ woman who threw Nick Kyrgios at the men’s Wimbledon final from Center Court in July is taking legal action against the tennis player.

Anna Palus, 32, was temporarily banned from the Wimbledon Grand Slam final after Kyrgios told the referee she had drunk ‘700 drinks’. She denies the claim, saying she only had two and tried to support the tennis player.

But in a statement, the Polish medical lawyer has decided to initiate defamation proceedings against Kyrgios to “clear her name.”

Issued through her attorney Brett Wilson, she wrote: ‘On Sunday 10th July 2022 I attended the Wimbledon tennis championship final with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for a while.

“During the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and totally baseless accusation against me.

Not only did this cause significant damage on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false accusation was broadcast to and read by millions around the world, causing very significant harm to me and my family and caused suffering.

“I am not litigating but after much consideration I have come to the conclusion that I have no choice but to instruct my attorneys Brett Wilson LLP to initiate defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios to clear my name.

“The need to obtain justification and prevent a repeat of the accusation are the only reasons for taking legal action.

All damage recovered will be donated to charity. Given the existing claim, I cannot comment further on the events of the day in question.

I hope Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the damage he has caused me and my family and provide a swift resolution to this issue.

“But if he doesn’t want to do this, I’m committed to getting to the Supreme Court.”

Kyrgios’ outburst came in the third set, when he pointed Ms. Palus into the crowd and claimed she was delaying him.

“She’s distracting me when I serve in a Wimbledon final,” he hissed to the umpire over the spectator. ‘There is no other greater opportunity, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It almost cost me the game.

‘Why is she still there? She is drunk and talking to me in the middle of a game. What is acceptable?’

After the umpire replied “nothing is acceptable,” Kyrgios said, “Okay, kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, brother.’

Kyrgios gained a reputation in the tennis world for his outbursts of rage, with his third round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas being particularly fiery this year.

After winning the first set against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon showpiece, Kyrgios dropped the second set and let his anger take over in the third.

Twenty minutes before his outburst over Mrs Palus, Kyrgios got into a furious argument with his team in his penalty area after dropping the second set.

The Australian was broken early in the set to put Djokovic in a position where he could serve for the set 5-3.

But Kyrgios raced to a 0-40 lead in his opponent’s service game, earning him three break points.

However, he failed to make any of them count, nor was he able to convert a break point into two as Djokovic fought back to win the match and the second set.

Kyrgios shook his head as he went to his seat for the break and in where and then started attacking his team.

After the game, he said, “I don’t need someone who is absolutely broken to talk to me, point it out.”

Ms Palus said the temperature affected her while watching the match as SW19 reached 29C (84.2F) on 10th July.

After the incident she said: The sun that she tried to support Kyrgios who “always says the crowd is against him.” “I wanted to show that we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” she said.

She also told De Telegraaf that she supported the athlete because, like him, she suffered from depression and sympathized.

‘I wanted to support him. Maybe I went too far… but I only had good intentions,” she said.

Ms Palus said she drank a Pimms and a rosé after the tennis player called her “drunkenhead.”

“It’s the temperature for me, I didn’t have a hat,” she said. ‘I’m so sorry.’

She was given water and was allowed back into the match after about 15 minutes to watch the rest of the final.

Kyrgios’ agent has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.