Drunk Victoria Beckham ‘threw her KNICKERS out a taxi window – claims bandmate Mel C’

Victoria Beckham threw her knickers out of a taxi window after signing the Spice Girls record deal, her bandmate Mel C.

The girl group signed to Virgin Records in 1995 and later partied at a swanky restaurant where 48-year-old Victoria fell asleep during her dinner.

In her new autobiography Who I Am, Mel C recounted how the girls had a drunken cab ride to Kensington Place in West London after signing their record deal.

Antics: Victoria Beckham threw her knickers out of a taxi window after signing the Spice Girls record deal, her bandmate Mel C claimed (pictured in 1997)

She said, ‘When we arrived, the taxi was a wreck; there was lipstick, champagne and flowers everywhere. Somehow Victoria’s panties ended up being thrown out the window…’

Mel added that Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller had to pay the taxi driver more than £50 for the mess they caused and for compensation for their ‘terrible behaviour’.

Mel wrote: ‘We steamed into this incredibly chic restaurant, smelling of booze and cigarettes, and crashed onto the table. The other diners were not amused.

“At that point, Victoria was so drunk that she pretty much fell asleep face down while eating. She was still nibbleless!’

Success: The girl group signed to Virgin Records in 1995 and later celebrated at a swanky restaurant where Victoria, 48, fell asleep during her dinner (pictured in 1996)

Mel is also hoping for another Spice Girls reunion in the book so she can perform again with her bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Mel writes about how Robbie Williams left her heartbroken after he “behaved badly” with her.

The singer told how the Take That star led her further and then “abruptly” dropped her, heartbroken.

Mel claimed Robbie was “chasing” her and quickly moved on, but added that she doesn’t have any bad feelings towards him now.

Celebrations: In her new autobiography Who I Am, Mel C recounted how the girls had a drunken cab ride to Kensington Place, West London after signing their record deal (pictured in 1996)

Mel C heavily hinted in an interview earlier this year that the Spice Girls would return in full.

Chatting to BBC Breakfast at Glastonbury, Sporty Spice described playing the festival as a quintet as ‘the dream’.

She said, ‘It’s the dream, the absolute dream, we’d love to do it. The girls and I, we talked about it, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world here.’

The band, who broke up in 2000 before briefly reuniting in 2007, got back together for a tour in 2019 – but for the first time they formed a quartet when Victoria chose not to return.