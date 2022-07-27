Drunk trucker reverses Eddie Stobart lorry into girlfriend’s home in East Kilbridge

A truck driver who repeatedly rammed his truck into his girlfriend’s living room in drunken rage while her two children were at home has been sentenced today to 10 years in prison.

Derek Wellington, told his then partner, Sara Cassidy, 33: ‘I’m going to park my truck in your living room’ before ‘sounds like an earthquake’ were heard as he drove into her property in East Kilbridge, Lanarkshire, about 20 miles south of Glasgow .

Wellington, from Ayrshire, had been dating the mother of two since 2021 before the incident on September 6 of that year.

The 34-year-old was sentenced today to 10 years in prison after 24 previous convictions, including several for assault and threatening behaviour.

Derek Wellington, left, said to Sara Cassidy, right ‘I’m going to park my truck in your living room’ before driving into her Lanarkshire property

Mrs Cassidy’s house (pictured) suffered £425,000 in damage and had to be demolished. An adjacent property was also destroyed and a total of seven houses were evacuated

The lorry driver had been released on bail to avoid going near Mrs Cassidy after headbutting her a month earlier and pinning her to a wall at an Edinburgh hotel, forcing her to be treated in hospital.

He became furious after she refused to meet him and screamed into the phone and threatened to drive into her home, the Supreme Court in Stirling heard.

Wellington called Mrs. Cassidy several times begging her to see him, screaming, cursing and calling her obscene names, according to District Attorney Lisa Gillespie.

Ms Cassidy said he was not allowed to visit under any circumstances as the children were home but agreed to meet him on a nearby street when he said he would come by anyway.

She saw him in his truck around 11 p.m. and ran terrified back to her house, where she heard a loud banging sound and windows smashed.

Wellington repeatedly backed his truck into her living room, causing £425,000 in damage, then threatening to turn back to finish the job.

Mrs. Cassidy collapsed into hysteria when she saw her house completely ‘collapsed’, seeing a pile of rubble as remains.

An Eddie Stobart truck was later found in a supermarket parking lot and cordoned off by police

The neighboring house was also completely destroyed and a total of seven homes had to be evacuated.

Miss Cassidy’s two children, 14 and 11, and a friend who were inside at the time escaped unharmed.

Neighbor Allan Reddick, 37, helped save the children seconds before the house collapsed, using a ladder to help them through an upstairs window.

He said they were “really shaken up.”

The truck was left in a supermarket car park the next day with Wellington’s wallet still inside and he was later arrested.

Wellington appeared via video link for his verdict and pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, including culpable and reckless endangerment of life.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Miss Cassidy in the Edinburgh incident, breaching bail, assaulting a police officer by spitting and lawful breach of the peace.

Defense attorney Iain Paterson, defending, said Wellington was “repentant” and genuinely believed there was no one in the house at the time.

He added: “If he could turn back the clock, he would,” as Ms. Cassidy sat emotionless on the benches during the hearing.

He said Wellington had “been a truck driver for ten years” and that the incident could mean he would never be able to return to the profession.

Judge Lord Armstrong said his actions resulted in Mrs Cassidy losing the house she had lived in for five years and losing £25,000 of its contents.

Clyde Valley Housing Association ended up with a bill totaling £475,000 due to damage and loss of rental income.