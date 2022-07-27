‘Drunk’ passenger tried to ‘kick out’ windows during a mid-air rampage on VA flight to LA

We’ve all been frustrated on a flight at some point. But on Tuesday, a passenger took it to another level when he reportedly tried to kick the windows of his plane to Los Angeles.

The commotion forced the pilot to reroute the Virgin Atlantic plane to Salt Lake City, with the unscheduled stop occurring around 4:30 p.m.

The atmosphere was tense at Heathrow, London, where the flight had departed, with passengers waiting in a two-hour security line.

The passenger, believed to be British, was in the Economy cabin when he became aggressive in-flight and reportedly confronted flight attendants three times.

Things got worse when he continued to drink throughout the trip, eventually venting his rage on the windows of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The commotion caused a mother on the plane to drop her baby, causing minor injuries to the child, eyewitnesses said The sun.

“A passenger on board became unruly and fought several passengers while trying to get to the cockpit,” police sources said. During the fight, a mother dropped her baby, which injured her.

“Eventually they got him under control, handcuffed the man and sent the police to Salt Lake City to board the plane and take him into custody.”

But the Briton, who was traveling with his family, hadn’t counted on a group of Marines aboard the same flight.

The Marines interrupted his frenzy when they jumped on top of him, witnesses said, luckily for the other passengers.

“It took a long time for him to sit back down and resolve it,” said one observer. “And a few hours later it happened again and I thought to myself, ‘This may not end well’.

“Later he had fallen asleep but woke up ready to go again and then he started to get physical. There were a few US Marines storming him.

“He sat in the back and was handcuffed there.”

The man then began to complain that he could not feel his fingers after they handcuffed him.

Police took the passenger into custody, removed him from the plane with his family in Salt Lake City, and rerouted the plane to Los Angeles, where the tantrum delayed the flight by four hours.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we will not tolerate behavior that endangers it,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

Other passengers blamed the chaos at Heathrow for creating a hostile atmosphere.

“I was there for five hours and barely made it to my flight. People were not happy, people were very agitated,” says one of them. “I’ve never been on a flight like this, there were so many screaming children and irritated parents.”

“The flight attendants seemed tense from the start, I don’t think the whole industry is right at this point. Heathrow was on a limit.’

The US attorney is expected to file formal charges on Wednesday.