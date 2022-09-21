Drunk passenger, 28, ran across railway tracks in Cardiff before crawling UNDER train to board it

Cardiff Magistrates Court heard he had a breakdown following the death of his child

He then crawled underneath before getting on board, shocking the driver

Hughes, from Gloucester, was caught on CCTV when he drunkenly collapsed in Cardiff

Adam Hughes, 28, climbed onto the tracks as the train entered the opposite platform

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A drunken passenger was caught on CCTV climbing onto live railway tracks before falling over and crawling under a train to get on board.

Adam Hughes, 28, was waiting on the opposite platform as his train pulled into the station in Radyr, Cardiff, after a drinking session on December 11 last year.

A shocked driver saw Hughes, from Gloucester, waving his arms before jumping onto the tracks to get over – then drunkenly falling over and crawling under the carriage.

When the driver went to alert his guard, he discovered that Hughes had taken a seat aboard the train.

Adam Hughes (pictured), 28, was waiting on the opposite platform as his train pulled into Radyr station, Cardiff after a drinking session

He then climbed onto the tracks before falling over. He then crawled under the train before boarding

The shocked driver then found Hughes on board the train when he called the guard for help

Prosecutor Emma Davies said: ‘When the train stopped at Platform two, the driver noticed that the defendant was now on the tracks.

‘He said the man was crawling on his hands and knees and wanted to crawl under the train.

‘He made an emergency call to the signalman to ensure lines were stopped. He then went to the back of the train, spoke to the train guard and noticed that the defendant was now on board.’

Hughes, from Gloucester, is said to have ‘smelled strongly of alcohol’ when he was arrested at Radyr Station in Cardiff.

Police officers approached Hughes who told them: ‘Why are you trying to talk to me? Is it because I was on the platform?’

Cardiff Magistrates Court heard that Hughes caused a four and a half hour delay at a cost of £2,447 to Network Rail.

Hughes pleaded guilty to trespassing and told the court the offense happened close to the anniversary of his child’s death.

Cardiff Magistrates Court (pictured) heard that Hughes caused four and a half hours of delay at a cost of £2,447 to Network Rail

He said: ‘Every year since, that period has been an extremely difficult time for me. I was going through a mental breakdown.

‘I can only apologize for the inconvenience I have caused. I was idiotic and stupid. I was under the influence of alcohol’.

Hughes was given a four-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £500 compensation to Network Rail.