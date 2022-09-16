Drunk father-of-four sergeant ‘put his hand up young female soldier’s dress and squeezed her bottom’

A drunken staff sergeant ‘grinned’ as he put his hand on a young female soldier’s dress and squeezed her bottom for a few seconds during a night out, a court martial heard.

Staff Sergeant Adam Porter, 42, is said to have told the shocked woman ‘it feels good, doesn’t it’ as he squeezed her left buttock, before quickly backing off and saying, ‘I shouldn’t have done that, should I?’

Moments earlier, the father of four saw the young soldier wearing “a very revealing dress” and reportedly said “you’re going to get me in trouble.”

He admitted to drinking a bottle of white wine, drinking tequila shots and opening a bottle of port. He told the court he could have “accidentally brushed her.”

SSgt Porter, of the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, who served in the army for 24 years, denies a single charge of assault.

Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire, learned the incident took place in a pub while soldiers of the regiment were enjoying their first post-Covid work celebration.

Prosecutor Colonel Grant Davies said, “SSgt Porter sexually touched Plaintiff without her consent.

‘She wore a knee-length, flowy dress and saw SSgt Porter, who was most likely drunk.

He said words along the lines of ‘you’re going to get me in trouble’.

“She was at the bar when SSgt Porter came to stand next to her and a round of drink was bought. Shortly after, he put his hand under her skirt on her buttock, squeezed it, and said words along the lines of “feels good, doesn’t it.”

“She was shocked — and then Porter said words like ‘I shouldn’t have done that.'”

The female soldier, who was much younger than SSgt Porter, told the court she had to work the next day, so “didn’t want to get too drunk” that night.

The young female soldier said she had a normal conversation with SSgt Porter earlier in the evening and that they had shots at the bar.

At the time, he was reportedly drunk and uttering his words and began pointing at women and making blunt statements.

She said, “Then SSgt Porter said, “I’m going to fuck you” [to me]. He said “you’re going to get me in trouble”. I think it was in a flirty way . . . that I should stay away from him.”

After the shots, the other people left, leaving the woman alone with SSgt Porter at the bar.

She continued: “I was standing facing the bar and he reached into my dress. Then I felt him squeeze my ass and then he took his hand away.

“I remember him grinning as he did it.”

She said SSgt Porter squeezed her left buttock for “two or three seconds” with his right hand.

“It was skin-to-skin contact,” she added, and SSgt Porter reportedly used his “full hand” to “convert” her bum.

“He pulled his hand away and said ‘it feels nice that it isn’t,'” she added.

“Two seconds later he said quickly, ‘I shouldn’t have done that, should I?’ – because he knew it was wrong.

“I was a bit shocked and didn’t know what to do.”

The court martial heard that a formal complaint was not made until three months later when one of her friends told a senior officer.

When asked why she hadn’t complained before, the female soldier said she “didn’t trust her chain of command” at the time and said they were mostly men, friends and “cliques.”

A Lance Bombardier who had been in the pub that night told the court that SSgt Porter was “very flirtatious” with the female soldier, whispering in her ear at the bar before groping her.

He said, ‘I was at the bar and she was on my right – and SSgt Porter was on her right.

“I saw his hand go up her skirt and I believe she was being groped.”

The court heard that SSgt Porter, when questioned by military police, claimed that he simply “may have tapped her to remind her to buy a bullet.”

SSgt Porter, who has a daughter with his partner, and three from their previous relationships, told the court he could not remember any contact between the two that night and insisted it hadn’t happened.

The senior soldier, who had drunk a bottle of white wine, several tequila shots and cracked open a bottle of port, admitted he was “well on his way” after the shots.

He explained that the pub was small and crowded, saying, ‘I could have brushed her by accident – ​​or it’s certainly possible I touched her – if that had happened, it would have been 100 percent by accident.’

When asked how his seniority might affect their dynamics, he said, “The three stripes and the crown can be daunting.”

Prosecutor Colonel Davies said, “Regardless of whether you touched your uniform” [a junior rank] — or whoever — is all wrong.

‘She has no reason to lie – neither’ [the eye witness].’

SSgt Porter said his relationship with the complainant before the incident had been “amicable”.

When asked what she’d been wearing, SSgt Porter said, “She was wearing a very revealing dress.”

The process continues.