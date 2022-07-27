Every year, people are injured or killed in traffic accidents because of drunk driving. With the growing prevalence of alcohol-related automobile fatalities, many states have enacted stricter laws that punish those who drink and drive. So, what is the law in Colorado? Are you protected from a DUI charge if you’re sober? What about underage drivers? In Colorado, to help guide someone home safely, it is required that the driver stays within three miles of their destination and at least 100 feet from any intersection. So without further ado, let’s find out what you need to know about drunk driving laws in Colorado:

How to Protect Yourself from a DUI in Colorado

If you are arrested for DUI and charged with this crime, you will be required to undergo a blood, breath, or urine test, depending on the circumstances of the arrest. If you refuse any of these tests, which would help determine your blood-alcohol concentration (BAC), you will be charged with a misdemeanor. However, if you are convicted on this misdemeanor charge, you will face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

If you are under twenty-one years old and have more than 0.02 BAC, you will be charged with a DUI. If you’re under eighteen years old, you can be charged with this crime regardless of your BAC level. You will also be required to spend up to 180 days in jail and pay a fine of $500.

If you are driving with a passenger under twenty-one years old, if they are caught drinking alcohol, then it is likely that the driver will also be charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The penalties for this charge include up to one year in prison, paying about $1,000 in fines, and/or community service time.

What to Do After a DUI Arrest in Colorado

A DUI arrest in Colorado is a serious matter due to the high number of drunk driving accident cases recorded in the region. However, anyone arrested for this crime deserves to be treated with respect and given the necessary information about their rights. It is essential to understand your rights before you meet with an attorney. When you first come in contact with law enforcement officers, please do not give them any information without first consulting an attorney. If they ask you questions, do not answer them without being given your Miranda rights or some other directive from authorities to protect yourself against any potential false accusations or false testimony.

If you are arrested for DUI, be sure to properly represent yourself by hiring an experienced criminal defense lawyer who can answer any questions about your arrest and how the law applies to your case. This will protect your rights and ensure that you get the outcome that you deserve. If you do not have an attorney to represent you, then be sure to call your local court and speak with an attorney in order to talk about your case. This initial conversation will allow you to discuss the details of your case and answer any questions you may have about it.