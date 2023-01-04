Drunk driver nearly four times over the limit after an accident that sent the 8-year-old boy rushed to hospital

<!–

A driver seriously injured an eight-year-old boy and then blew nearly four times the legal alcohol limit on the NSW Central Coast, police allege.

The 51-year-old woman collided with a sedan while driving an SUV in Killarney Vale on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy traveling in the saloon sustained serious injuries and was flown in critical condition to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

The driver of the sedan, a 42-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

NSW police officers conducted a breath test on the 51-year-old woman. After a positive roadside test, she reportedly blew 0.197 in a breathalyzer at the police station.

She now faces seven charges, including aggravated dangerous driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a banned drug.

Her driver’s license was also suspended.

The woman, who was denied bail by police, is due to appear before Newcastle’s local court on Thursday.