Drunk driver is filmed sipping from gin glass moments before he smashed into a lamppost at 90mph

This is the shocking moment a drink-driver sipped from a glass of gingham before crashing into a lamppost and seriously injuring his girlfriend.

Dane Wood was traveling around 90km/h Sunderland on his way to pick up a takeaway with the woman when he crashed after running a red light.

Newcastle Crown Court heard his partner suffered a badly broken ankle and witnesses at the time believed she had been killed.

Footage taken inside the car shows the 28-year-old appearing to drink liquid from a blue gingham glass while driving.

Wood was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for two years.

He must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £600 fine.

Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said: ‘The defendant was driving his car with a passenger, his partner, at excessive speed.

“It is clear that he does not slow down when he approaches the traffic lights. He goes right over that intersection in the roundabout and immediately crashes into a lamp post.

‘This caused extensive damage to the car. The impact caused an injury to his partner. People thought she was dead.

‘A number of other motorists stopped their car to help. They saw her unconscious and collapsed in the car.

‘She had to be removed from the car by the ambulance staff and possibly by the defendant himself.

‘The defendant stood by the car and said he was not the driver and he repeated the same to the police when they arrived.’

The court heard that Wood blew 96mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, which is over the legal limit of 80.

Wood, of Rosedale Crescent, Houghton-le-Spring, later pleaded guilty to causing serious harm by dangerous driving.

Tony Davis, defending, said: “He is a hard-working man who effectively provides for four dependents in the form of children from a previous relationship and his partner’s children, who he treats as his own, and she is due to give birth in four days’ time . . .

“He has already arranged transport to work. There is strong personal mitigation and any immediate sentence would have a significant and damaging impact on his next of kin.

‘This was an error of judgment. He was walking with his girlfriend and he went to get a takeaway meal.

‘The glass in the hand is honestly not a good feature in this case. It was a stupid, stupid mistake, which of course they both suffered from.’

Sir. Recorder James Wood KC warned Wood that the consequences could have been far worse, but accepted a letter from the victim who stated she had made a full recovery.

The judge said: ‘You drove at an excessive and illegal speed through a red light at what observers believed to be between 90 and 100 km/h.

‘You actually did that with excessive alcohol in your blood. You lied to witnesses and the police.

‘If your partner had died you would be looking at a substantial and substantial judgment.’

The judge also acknowledged that the victim had recorded the driving on his phone in the moments leading up to the crash.

He said: ‘Let me be clear, this is completely inappropriate and I am fully satisfied and in no doubt that the custodial threshold has been exceeded for this offence.’

However, the judge added: ‘I am satisfied that you are a hard working man. You showed remorse for what you did and I respect your plea of ​​guilt, even if it came after denials.’