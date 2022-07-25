Drunk driver Damon Lee Anderson jailed for running down two pedestrians in Perth’s CBD

A drunk driver has been jailed for more than three years after mowing down two pedestrians in a road rage attack while over the limit three times with a baby in his four-wheel drive.

Damon Lee Anderson, 28, swerved over traffic and into the men last August as they walked down a footpath on Hay Street, in Perth’s CBD.

The men were thrown into the air and across the sidewalk before the four-wheel drive plowed into an Asian restaurant, smashing the doors and scattering glass and debris across the floor.

Anderson delivered an alcohol percentage of 0.163, while his two victims suffered bone fractures.

Damon Lee Anderson, 28, has been jailed after mowing down two pedestrians (pictured) in Perth’s CBD last year

During a hearing on Monday, Anderson’s attorney told the court that his client’s behavior was an “overreaction” and that he was acting out of fear for his mother, sister and cousin. 9News reports.

Anderson claimed he was scared after the men held a butter knife to the car window.

Judge Andrew Stavrianou, however, dismissed his version of events, saying that Anderson started the altercation by first holding up a 6-inch knife at the men.

“You should have left it alone when you had the chance,” Judge Stavrianou said.

The court heard that Anderson struggled with mental health issues after he was fired.

He had also been spared jail several months earlier due to a separate incident in which he attacked police in Somerville with a nine-inch knife.

Judge Stavrianou sentenced Anderson to three years and four months in prison with a minimum term of one year and eight months.