‘Drunk’ brothers sentenced for decapitating a duck outside Mittagong RSL in NSW Southern Highlands

Two brothers who chased, decapitated and threw a dead duck over an RSL car park on a wild and drunken Saturday have been heavily fined for the shocking brutality that horrified Australia.

Jonathan Christopher Kolster, 24, and Benjamin James Kolster, 27, narrowly escaped prison when they were sentenced this week at the Moss Vale Local Court.

Both men pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public place over the horrific incident outside Mittagong RSL in the NSW Southern Highlands on January 22.

The court heard that Ben was filmed by the brothers’ associate chasing a flock of ducks before grabbing a dead man by the neck in a sickening video posted to social media.

Ben handed the Australian Wood Duck to his younger brother Jonathan, who ripped the head off with his bare hands.

The self-employed electrician was filmed throwing the duck’s body to the ground and appears to play with the animal’s head by opening and closing its beak while making vibrating sounds.

Electrician Jonathan Kolster (pictured) was convicted this week for the shocking incident

The court heard that his brother Ben picked up the duck’s body from the ground and threw it at the group.

They were then refused entry to RSL for being taken intoxicated, The Bowral News reported.

NSW Police at the time obtained images of the incident and launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators by sharing the images of the brothers.

NSW MP Mark Pearson of the Animal Justice Party called on the community to help police find the men.

“In the end it’s not about one animal,” he said.

“This is now a bigger story about how Australians don’t accept animal cruelty in any form, and how the community wants people who intentionally hurt animals to feel the full force of the law.”

The harrowing video showed the men chasing the ducks into the parking lot and grabbing one (photo)

After his arrest six days after the incident, Ben told police that his motivation for picking up the duck while it was being filmed by his friend was to make it look like he’d caught it.

His brother Jonathan had turned himself in to the police a few days earlier.

He was also charged with additional drink-driving and speeding offenses committed an hour after the duck incident.

Court heard that Jonathan was caught on CCTV as he drove his car along Colo Rd in Colo Vale 30 km/h faster than the speed limit and hit the road and horn sound.

He lost control in a corner and crashed into a fence, narrowly missing a utility pole before the bike went up in flames.

Jonathan fled and later lied to police about his whereabouts by telling them he was 300km away in Mudgee at the time of the incident.

Benjamin James Kolster (left) and Jonathan Christopher Kolster (right) were each fined $450

He was later charged with drink-driving, negligent driving, failing to give details to an owner of damaged property and making a false statement.

Magistrate Mark Douglass described the men’s behavior as “ugly, unnecessary and offensive.”

“Both brothers acted in a way that is wrong,” said Magistrate Douglass.

Ben was fined $450 for his involvement in the duck incident, again convicted of an unrelated domestic violence violation and given a 12-month community correction order.

Magistrate Douglass admitted that Jonathan had no criminal record but was to be punished for “bizarre, unusual crime.”

Jonathan was also fined $450 for the duck incident.

He was given a six-month driving ban, a nine-month good-behavior guarantee and 60 hours of community service.