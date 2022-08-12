‘Drunk’ bear is found slumped in a forest after gorging on hallucinogenic ‘mad honey’

A ‘drunk’ bear was found slumped in a forest and taken by elevator to the vet after devouring himself with hallucinogenic ‘crazy honey’ in Turkey.

In the footage, taken in the Yigilca district of Duzce province, the bear staggered, whimpered and stared into space while sitting with her stomach on the back of a pickup truck after people rescued her from the forest yesterday. .

The crazy honey she had ingested, called “deli bal” in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects.

The bear gasped as she suffered the effects of eating the honey.

She has been taken to a vet for treatment and will be released into the wild in the coming days, according to local authorities, and is in good condition.

In the footage, taken in the Yigilca district of Duzce province, the bear wobbled and whimpered as she sat on her stomach in the back seat of a pickup truck after swallowing the ‘crazy honey’

The cub was found by ranger Yasin Oztas, who told local media they had taken her to the Ducze National Parks and Nature Conservation Branch Directorate. She was found sitting on the ground

The bear has been taken to a vet for treatment, see photo, and is in good condition. She will be released into the wild in the next few days

The cub was found by ranger Yasin Oztas, who told local media they had taken her to the Ducze National Parks and Nature Conservation Branch Directorate.

Mr Oztas explained that villagers said the day before that a mother and her two cubs were traveling through the area.

He continued: “While we were doing our forest conservation check, we saw a bear cub lying on the ground in a lethargic manner.”

The group was scared at first, but soon realized that the young cub was unwell.

The ministry said in a statement yesterday: “Our baby brown bear, who has been exhausted in Duzce, is in good health, and our teams are continuing their treatment.”

The bear was disoriented and stared out into space as he sat in the back of the pickup truck

Burgers was also asked to come up with an appropriate name for the bear.

Bee expert Dr. Meral Kekecoglu, the Associate Director of the Duzce University Beekeeping Research, Development and Application Center, explained the dangers of mad honey to the local media.

dr. Kekecoglu said, “It has benefits, but it can also lead to death.”

He added that types of hallucinogenic honey, made with chestnut or rhododendron, and others with linden, can have different results.

The doctor explained that depending on the chemical content of the honey, the effects can be very different.

dr. Kekecoglu continued: ‘If the amount of greyanotoxin is very high, it shows a blood pressure lowering effect and the person who consumes it even begins to hallucinate.

‘|Therefore, it can reach a very dangerous level in people who consume it. The situation can be very dire.

Burgers was asked to come up with a name for the ‘drunk’ bear after his rescue. In the photo: the bear was on the ground when it was found

‘When consuming rhododendron honey, you have to be very careful. It has benefits, but it can lead to consequences that can lead to death.

‘It is questionable whether it is possible to have such an effect on a bear, but it is possible.

“If it has such an effect, even on a bear, think about how much of an effect it can have on a person if they consume too much.”

Gayanotoxins are a family of neurotoxins found in several plant species.

dr. Kekecoglu said honey containing this substance, when consumed in a controlled manner, can help people suffering from hypertension and asthma.

Turkey’s General Forestry Directorate said in a statement, also on Thursday: “Our rangers on patrol found this ecstatic bear cub.

“According to initial estimates, we’ve had a little too much honey.”