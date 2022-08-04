Drunk barmaid headbutted stranger she accused of mocking her at pub karaoke in Widnes, Cheshire

Leanne Ogden, 41, (pictured) headbutted a stranger she said was making fun of her karaoke singing

A barmaid headbutts a total stranger she suspected of making fun of her while drinking Britney Spears’ lyrics “Hit Me Baby One More Time” during a pub karaoke.

Leanne Ogden, 41, from Widnes, Cheshire, sang the 1998 hit during a sing-along at St Basil’s Club in her hometown last October, when Nicola Bland reportedly made ‘comments’ about her to friends.

After finishing her stint on the mic, the mother-of-one confronted Ms. Bland in the smoking area and asked her, “Do you have a problem?” before giving her a nosebleed by headbutting her in the face.

The prosecutor, Miss Rachel Bennion, said the victim had minor cuts, swelling and a nosebleed.

Ms Bennion added: ‘Three days later she went to hospital after complaining of vomiting but the doctors said nothing was broken.

“However, she said she had a bump on her nose that wasn’t there beforehand.”

Ms Ogden also admitted in a police questioning that she “punched the complainant twice more by saying she felt threatened,” the prosecutor said.

The attacker admitted that the attack had actually caused bodily harm to the Warrington Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay the victim £100 in damages.

The defendant’s lawyer said Ms Ogden was sorry and saddened by the example she had set for her 18-year-old daughter.

Her lawyer Ian Weights told magistrates that Ms Ogden, who he describes as ‘seven out of ten’ drunk at the time of the altercation, was subsequently very upset and regretted setting a bad example for her 18-year-old daughter.

Mr Weights said: ‘This is out of character. Mrs. Ogden is not at all comfortable with what she has done.

She reacted disproportionately and cannot be justified in what she has done and therefore pleads guilty.

“Apparently it was over very quickly and right after that she was very upset.

“It is always difficult when there is a face-to-face confrontation to advise a client with absolute confidence. You have the right to defend yourself. You have a right to anticipate that something would happen before it happened.

“But it’s very difficult when people have been drinking. She is absolutely devastated by what happened. She was very upset after what happened, as is acknowledged in the prosecution’s evidence.

The altercation took place in the smoking area of ​​St Basil’s Club in Widnes, Cheshire (pictured)

“When she was interviewed, she was very sorry. If she could turn back the clock, she wouldn’t have done it.’

Chair Jane Fairburn said they took into account Ms Ogden’s remorse when making a decision.

She said, “Your obvious regret… is credit to you because some people would just say, “She got on my nerves and this is what happened”. But you’ve repented of the effect it would have on your daughter.’

Ms Ogden had previously been convicted of assault, relating to an altercation with a woman who began secretly dating her partner, for which she was sentenced to 12 months’ community service with 150 hours of unpaid work and was told to pay £180 in costs. and victim to pay surcharge.