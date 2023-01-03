Drugmakers are cashing in on the wave of colds and flu sweeping the country

High demand for cold and flu medicines is driving sales at consumer healthcare giants.

Over-the-counter drug sales are rising at firms like Haleon and Reckitt Benckiser as the country is hit with winter sickness.

Demand for some drugs is so high that pharmacies face supply shortages.

“We’ve seen a strong and prolonged cold and flu season this year,” said Tobias Hestler, chief financial officer of Haleon, which spun off pharmaceutical group GSK last year and makes the cold-relief drug Theraflu and nasal decongestants. Otrivin and Contact.

Reckitt, which makes Lemsip, Mucinex and Strepsils, has also seen booming demand.

Ryan Dullea, head of his over-the-counter business, said the pandemic had made “consumers more aware of germs and illness.”

More than 3,700 patients a day were admitted to the hospital with the flu in the last week of December, an increase of almost 80 percent in seven days.

Medical experts say increased social mixing has led to an uptick in flu viruses after the brief lull caused by pandemic-era restrictions.

The rise in cases of covid-19, which has flu-like symptoms, is also driving demand for over-the-counter cures.

More than 36,000 people in the UK tested positive for covid-19 in the week before Christmas.

Vaccines have made symptoms milder and households are turning to traditional cold and flu medicines to combat it.