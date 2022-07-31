Drug smuggler unpacking MDMA hidden in barbecues compared work to ‘picking cotton’

A drug smuggler responsible for extracting 645kg of MDMA from imported barbecues complained of the hard work, comparing it to being a cotton farmer and whining about a sore back.

Luke Humphries, 33, was tasked with extracting 346 packs of MDMA in October 2019, hidden in 199 barbecue grills in a warehouse in Smeaton Grange, south-west Sydney.

But when he was only a day into the arduous work, he called his friend, bemoaning that he was exhausted, but admitting that he was in for a huge windfall if he could complete it.

“It’s like working as a cotton picker for a week and then living like an NBA player,” he said.

Humphries had only stripped 13 barbecues of the MDMA when he called his friend to complain.

The telephone conversation was recorded by the Australian Federal Police and has been used as evidence to sue Humphries in Downing Center local court.

Humphries pleaded guilty to trafficking a commercial amount of MDMA and will be sentenced on August 11, the Daily Telegram reported.

The AFP wiretaps also recorded the pep talk Humphries received from a drug lord, forcing him to do the job, court documents revealed.

“You get paid like a king,” Humphries told his friend, recounting a conversation he’d had with a cartel boss.

Court documents claim the barbecues were placed on a ship named Hansa Neubur in Port Limassol, Cyprus, before arriving at Port Botany on July 17, 2019.

The barbecues were stacked in groups of ten with court documents detailing how the drugs were hidden in the bottom four of each stack.

Little did Humphries know that the AFP was already aware of the shipment, intercepting the barbecues when they arrived in Australia and replacing the MDMA packages with a substance similar to the illegal drug.

The police then released the packages and sent them to a warehouse in Matraville.

Court documents said Humphries flew from the Gold Coast to Sydney and rented a house in Mascot.

According to court documents, the barbecues were moved from Matraville to a warehouse on Hartley Road, Smeaton Grange, before Humphries unloaded them.

The court heard that Humphries called his friend and complained that he was “so tired” and that he had to “do everything”.

According to court documents, Humphries then moved his activities to an estate in Waverley before making a ‘dead drop’ at an apartment on Hassall Street in Parramatta.

Humphries was arrested on December 16, 2019 in an apartment in Bondi Junction, Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

AFP Organized Crime Commander Kirsty Schofield said the seizure was a major victory for public safety.

“The scale of this attack and the amount of damage it may have caused cannot be underestimated, and the Australian community is safer because it’s not on our streets,” she said.

“We are grateful to our partners in Cyprus and the UK for their willingness to help us identify those responsible for this mission – we will always try to work our way through the chain of organized crime syndicates seeking to take advantage of it.” exploiting our community.

“The reality is that these drugs are straining our health services and our economy, tearing families apart and the illicit proceeds fund organized crime. Our job is to protect Australia from these threats.”

ABF NSW commander Danielle Yannopoulos said the drugs were found in 2019 because of the technology border agents and police now had access to.

“Our officers prove time and again that criminals trying to hide these substances are wasting their time. We’ve invested heavily in our technology capabilities in recent years and our officers can see further into these containers than ever before,” she said.

“Only this year have we found illegal substances in professionally manufactured car parts, refrigerators, furniture and even an excavator.

My message to criminals is clear: reconsider. We will find these drugs and the penalties are very high.”