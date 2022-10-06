Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A drug gang shot and killed 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of southern Mexico, officials said Thursday.

A video posted on social media showed men identifying themselves as the Tequileros gang and claiming responsibility for the mass shooting in Guerrero state.

The Guerrero State Security Council said gunmen broke into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan on Wednesday and opened fire at a meeting the mayor held with other officials.

The dead included Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta, a former mayor of the city. Most of the other victims would be local officials.

The walls of the town hall, which at the time were surrounded by amusement rides for children, remained riddled with bullets. Geographically, Totolapan is a large but sparsely populated mountain village in a region known as Tierra Caliente, one of Mexico’s most conflict-ridden areas.

Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public security, said the Tequileros are fighting the Familia Michoacana gang in the region and the authenticity of the video was being verified.

“This act took place in the context of a dispute between criminal gangs,” Mejia said. “A group known as the Tequileros dominated the region for some time; it was a group that mainly smuggled and distributed opium, but also engaged in kidnappings, extortion and various murders in the region.”

Totolapan was controlled for years by drug gang boss Raybel Jacobo de Almonte, known by his nickname as “El Tequilero”, “The Tequila Drinker”.

In his only known public appearance, De Alamonte was caught on video in 2015 drinking with the elder Mendoza, who was then the city’s elected mayor. It was not clear whether the elder Mendoza was there of his own free will or whether he was forced to attend the meeting.

In that video, De Alamonte appeared so drunk that he muttered inaudibly and had to be held in a seated position by one of his accomplices.

In 2016, the residents of Totolapan were so fed up with kidnappings by the Tequileros that they kidnapped the gang leader’s mother to exploit the release of others.

While the Tequileros had long been dependent on the opium paste trade from local poppy growers, the increasing use of the synthetic opioid fentanyl had reduced the demand for opium paste and lowered the level of violence in Guerrero.

Also in the neighboring state of Morelos, a state legislator was shot and killed in the town of Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City, on Wednesday.

Two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot and killed state deputy Gabriela Marín as she exited a vehicle in front of a pharmacy. A person with Marín was said to have been injured in the attack.

“Based on the information we have, we cannot rule out a political motive,” Mejia said of that murder. “The deceased, Gabriela Marín, had just taken office in July after another member of the legislature passed away, and there were several legal disputes over the seat.”

Mendoza’s assassination brought the number of mayors killed during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s reign to 18 and the number of state legislators to eight, according to data from Etellekt Consultores.

The Mexican Congress this week is debating the president’s proposal to extend the military’s policing duties to 2028. Last month, lawmakers approved López Obrador’s attempt to transfer the ostensibly civilian National Guard under military control.

While attacks on officials are not uncommon in Mexico, they come at a time when López Obrador’s security strategy is hotly debated. The president has placed enormous responsibility on the armed forces rather than the civilian police for curbing the continued high level of violence in Mexico. He promised to keep going, saying, “we have to keep doing the same things, but it has produced results.”

López Obrador tried to blame previous governments for Mexico’s persistent violence problem.

“These are (criminal) organizations that have been around for a long time, that did not originate in this government,” said López Obrador. He also blamed locals in the Tierra Caliente region for supporting the gangs — and sometimes even electing them.

“There are still communities that protect these groups and even appoint them as authorities,” the president said.

