Drug driver who was eight times the limit DAYS after cocaine binge is banned from roads for a year

A business buyer who tested eight times over the drink-drive limit three days after she went on a massive cocaine and alcohol binge has been banned from driving for a year.

Emma Tutill, 40, was stopped by police in Liverpool after she was seen speeding in her Vauxhall Astra on Regent Road, Liverpool at 6am. 9.20 on 13 December last year.

The police drug testing machine maxed out when she tested her, showing she had 400 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a compound that occurs after cocaine use, per liters of blood in his system.

A court heard Tutill’s reading would have been even higher but the machine had reached its peak. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Tutill, of Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, later said she had been on an alcohol and cocaine binge the previous Friday because it was the fifth anniversary of her father’s death from cancer and the third anniversary of her brother’s suicide.

At Sefton Crown Court, Tutill, who admitted drug driving, faced losing her job at ERIKS after she was fined £200 and banned from the roads for 12 months.

She had initially denied the charge and planned to contest the results of the blood test.

She claimed she had spent the entire weekend in bed after a binge and didn’t realize she was still unable to drive the following Monday.

Callum Bryce, prosecuting, said she had attracted the attention of a mobile police officer as she drove her Vauxhall Astra on Regent Road in Liverpool at 10am. 9.20 on 13 December last year.

“Police were driving in the opposite direction and it was believed she was speeding,” he said. ‘There were no other concerns about the way she was driving but when she was stopped by the officer she was slow to answer questions.

‘She was dazed and her eyes were bloodshot. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs.’

Sir. Bryce said that after a saliva sample was taken, she failed a roadside drug test and was taken to the police station for a blood test. Tutill, who is believed to work for an energy company, had no previous convictions.

Her lawyer, Mr Baljit Singh, said: ‘It all started a number of years ago when her father died of cancer and a few years after that, around the same date, her brother committed suicide from depression.

‘Three days before this incident, and the anniversary of her brother’s death, Miss Tutill consumed a large quantity of alcohol. On the same date, she confirmed that she consumed cocaine, and it was a Friday.

‘She was in bed all day on Saturday and Sunday before being asked to go to work on Monday, which is the date of the offence. At the time, she thought she was unhinged, having spent two days in bed after consuming alcohol and cocaine.

‘She thought she was able to drive. In fairness to Miss Tutill, the reading is for benzoylecgonine, which is a breakdown compound, and the cocaine had already left her system. The level of benzoylecgonine rises quite rapidly as the cocaine breaks down and then begins to decline.

‘This is not a situation she has been in before. She didn’t know better, but knows better in hindsight. This is a lesson.

Singh told the court she has attended AA meetings and been counseled to address her problems, and said she looks after her mother, who has mobility issues.

‘Miss Tutill is on anti-depressants and has been since her father’s death several years ago,’ said Mr Singh, ‘in relation to her employment she is currently training in health and safety on a construction site and is attending college one day. week. She must be on site and starts at 7 in Manchester every morning.

‘She has not yet informed her employer because of the embarrassment and shame she has felt in not committing the offence. She knows she’s going to lose her job.’

Tutill was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34. District Judge Wendy Lloyd told her: ‘You had a high reading. I understand this is a breakdown product of cocaine, but they don’t even test for more than 400mcg and you hit 400mcg so that was a high reading.

‘If you had been taking cocaine that long before you were tested, you must have taken quite a bit of it and alcohol too. I understand that you have had difficult personal circumstances, but there is no excuse for putting the lives of others and your life at risk if you are not in full control of the car.’