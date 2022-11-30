Drug and alcohol deaths among over-65s has more than TRIPLED in last two decades

Older Americans are ravaged by the US drug epidemic, with an increase in drug overdoses and alcohol-related deaths since 2020, according to official data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 8.8 in every 100,000 Americans age 65 and older died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 2.4 in 2000, a threefold increase.

In 2020, a total of 5,209 older Americans died of overdose. Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were the driving force behind the rise.

Alcohol was the cause of 11,616 deaths in the age group and increased by 18 percent between 2019 and 2020 – from 17 to 20.1 per 100,000.

The trend follows that of the general population, where economic hardship and mental health problems caused by the pandemic have been blamed for a record drug overdose in America.

The reportpublished by the National Center for Health Statistics, a part of the CDC, collected death data from 2021 on Wednesday.

The 8.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants is a new high since the turn of the century and represents a huge increase in the past two decades.

It was mainly fueled by men, who increased the rate of overdose deaths nearly fivefold, from 2.7 per 100,000 to more than 12.3 per 100,000.

Female deaths have steadily increased, doubling from 2.3 to 5.8 deaths per 100,000 over a 20-year period.

The responsibility of synthetic opioids as a cause of death also increased.

Non-methadone synthetic opioids, including all forms of fentanyl, were responsible for 2.9 deaths for every 100,000 older Americans.

No other drug is responsible for more than two deaths per 100,000.

That figure rose 53 percent from 2019 to 2020 alone, from 1.9 per 100,000 just a year earlier.

Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug developed as a powerful pain reliever for use in hospital settings.

It has made its way into the illegal drug supply in recent years, with some dealers cutting their product with it to increase its potency.

Just 2 milligrams — the equivalent of five grains of salt — of fentanyl is enough to cause an overdose.

While the CDC research team has not found a cause for the spike in overdose deaths among the elderly, it is consistent with general trends.

The agency reported a record 108,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a new record and a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

Many have attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic, with lockdowns causing mental health problems for millions of Americans.

Others already struggling with substance abuse had their treatment suddenly interrupted and removed from their existing support systems.

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were responsible for about 70,000 of the more than 100,000 deaths.

Alcohol-related deaths are also on the rise.

The CDC reported 20.1 deaths per 100,000 Americans age 65 or older in 2020. This is an increase of 18.2 percent compared to 2019.

Men were significantly more likely to die from alcohol than women. In 2020, 43.4 or every 100,000 men between the ages of 65 and 74 died from alcohol.

This is compared to 12.9 in women of the same age – a more than three-fold difference.

While CDC researchers have not found a cause for this either, it also follows a general US trend.

Earlier this month, the CDC revealed that alcohol-related deaths among the entire population rose 30 percent from 2019 to 2020.