Drowning: Toddler, 3, saved by locals at Lake Neangar Bendigo Victorian

A toddler fights for his life after being found motionless in a Victorian lake by horrified locals.

The boy, 3, was discovered floating Sunday morning in Lake Neangar in the Eaglehawk suburb of Bendigo, before the group pulled him out of the water.

It is clear that one of his rescuers desperately performed CPR on the child while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

A three-year-old boy was found unresponsive by locals on Sunday in Lake Neangar (pictured) in the Victorian suburb of Eaglehawk.

A spokesman for the Victoria Police Department told the Daily Mail Australia that emergency services were on the scene around 11.50am.

Ambulance Victoria revealed that the boy was flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

He is in critical condition.

More to come