Drowning: Toddler, 3, saved by locals at Lake Neangar Bendigo Victorian
Boy, 3, fights for his life after nearly drowning in a lake before locals rescued him with CPR
- A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Victorian lake
- He was found Sunday in Lake Neangar in the Eaglehawk suburb of Bendigo
- A resident performed CPR on the boy before he was airlifted to hospital
A toddler fights for his life after being found motionless in a Victorian lake by horrified locals.
The boy, 3, was discovered floating Sunday morning in Lake Neangar in the Eaglehawk suburb of Bendigo, before the group pulled him out of the water.
It is clear that one of his rescuers desperately performed CPR on the child while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
A three-year-old boy was found unresponsive by locals on Sunday in Lake Neangar (pictured) in the Victorian suburb of Eaglehawk.
A spokesman for the Victoria Police Department told the Daily Mail Australia that emergency services were on the scene around 11.50am.
Ambulance Victoria revealed that the boy was flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.
He is in critical condition.
More to come
It is clear that a member of the public performed CPR on the toddler before he was airlifted by paramedics to the Royal Children’s Hospital (pictured)