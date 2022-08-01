Drouin panel beater accused of raping teenage girls at gunpoint Menzies Ck

A panel beater accused of building a special rape vehicle to hunt vulnerable teens is back on the streets after his family pays $500,000 for his bail.

Garry Cook, 71, from Drouin is accused of committing rapes in 1998 while living in Menzies Creek – a small town 40km east of Melbourne’s central business district.

In chilling evidence provided to the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police claimed Cook was in his forties when he unleashed a wave of terror across the Dandenong Ranges.

An image of a committed rape car that police believe Cook assaulted a victim with

The married father of eight is on trial on dozens of charges, including six charges of rape, kidnapping a child under 16, false imprisonment, threat of murder and sexual penetration of a child under 16.

The court heard that Cook could have covered his tracks by using his panel knocker skills to build and hide vehicles.

Cook has run the ProCar Collision Repair Center in Abbotsford for over three decades.

On September 24, 1998, detectives claim Cook picked up a 15-year-old hitchhiker at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Belgrave-Gembrook Road near Belgrave train station.

Once inside, he held a silver pistol to her head and drove her to a remote area along a dirt road when he repeatedly raped her at gunpoint for 45 painful minutes.

When he was done, he dumped the girl on the edge of Emerald and fled into the night.

Although the terrified teen was able to provide a detailed description of her attacker and his vehicle, including the license plate, police were never able to locate the car.

Police search the Dandenong Ranges for clues in 1998

According to police, Cook struck again in December of the same year.

This time, his 15-year-old victim was targeted when she went to wait for a bus at 7:45 AM.

She was only 10 seconds from home when Cook reportedly offered her a lift.

Again Cook reportedly pulled out a silver pistol and drove her to a dirt track off Kallista-Emerald Road in The Patch.

This time he drove an idiot-colored 4WD car, which, although clean, was producing cigarette smoke.

The victim later described being pushed at gunpoint into the rear of the vehicle where her attacker had placed a mattress.

On entering, Cook is said to have raised curtains covering the side and rear windows.

He told her to cover her eyes before repeatedly raping her in the back of the car and dumping her.

Again, the teen was able to provide a detailed description of her attacker and the vehicle, which was never found.

In opposing Cook’s bail, Detective Senior Constable Shaun O’Meara said Cook not only resembles photofit images of his alleged victims, but his DNA matches that of his victims at the time.

“The accused had access to a wide variety of vehicles and he had the ability to use customer vehicles at his discretion, he had the ability and know how to modify vehicles, transfer license plates and had a deep understanding of the offense locations” , he said. .

The detective claimed that both of Cook’s alleged victims believed they would never get out of his car alive.

“Both believed they were living the last minutes of their lives,” he said.

In 1998, the police searched for clues. DNA has been taken from Cook’s alleged victims, which they say matches his own

The court heard that Cook had previous convictions for dishonesty issues dating back to the 1960s and 1970s and that he had been charged more recently with domestic violence.

In her plea for his release, Cook’s attorney Emily Clark said her client’s sister would provide $500,000 bail to ensure he would meet any bail conditions.

Magistrate Kieran Gilligan agreed that the risk of Cook reoffending while on bail could be mitigated by the bailiff.

He also said Cook planned to challenge DNA evidence, including samples taken from the alleged victims at the time and a sample taken from him during his police interrogation.

Police last month made a public appeal, calling on those hitchhiking in Melbourne’s Dandenong Ranges in the late 1990s to share their experiences.

Cook will return to court on Nov. 17.