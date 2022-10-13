Droughts could leave us without milk, beer, and so much more

Credit: Shutterstock/PhotoRK



Data shows that Europe has never been drier than in decades past. Drought has a direct impact on our lives, not least because it threatens staple foods such as milk. Consider that a cow needs more than 100 liters of water per day to produce milk, and recently farms have closed because they cannot compete on price with macro farms.

Countries like Spain are forced to import milk from other countries in Europe. But as Europe also faces severe drought, it could import from the US and China. Something similar was observed in the southern hemisphere in summer in Argentina and Brazil.

Beer is another striking illustration of the impact of drought. Recently, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered ceasing beer production in the northern states, suffering from severe drought. Monterrey is the second most populous city in the country and home to mighty breweries. Beer production requires large amounts of water and in northern Mexico is endangering domestic water supplies. Studies show that climate change threatens the brewing industry in different parts of the world.

Driest years, despite deluges

Contrasting rain patterns mean that some years cause flooding (eg. in 2021) and other years, droughts (2022), and sometimes this happens in much the same places. Despite the apparent contradiction and skepticism about climate change this can fuel, these opposing effects are caused by the same process: the warming of the atmosphere from greenhouse gas emissions. This warming increases climate variability and makes it rarer for rain to fall gently and continuously.

Extreme rainfall has become more frequent and intense in parts of Europe over the past century and there is evidence that man-made climate change is responsible for this. And the devastating effect of the July 2021 rains and floods in Europe was exacerbated by human changes in river basins, their artificial loss of natural vegetation and soil. A year later, many of these flooded areas of Europe experienced the most intense drought since the Middle Ages.

Dutch foundations are rotting away

So much so that Dutch houses built on wooden piles are rotting after a severe drought. Amsterdam’s famous Rijksmuseum has sunk more than 15 centimeters. Like many buildings built in this low country before 1970, the museum rests on some 8,000 wooden piles as its foundation. As dry summers lower the water table, the piles are exposed and fungi, which need oxygen to survive, are exposed. let the foundations rot. In this case, it is the lack of water, not the excess, that causes the disaster.

At a time when Europe is experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, this problem may not be limited to the Netherlands, as wooden foundations are also used in parts of Sweden, Germany and much of the Italian city of Venice. The Dutch will be forced to reconsider their water management strategy. Without action, many houses could collapse within ten years.

Reconstruction of the drought in Europe over the past 2,110 years. Credit: Büntgen et al. (2021, Natural Geosciences).



The fact that no two days, no two months, no two years are the same climatically can make us lose sight of what is happening. Despite the great variability of precipitation in the new climate, it is possible to find certain patterns thanks to long-term statistics and multidisciplinary research.

A recent study by Cambridge University researcher Ulf Büntgen and colleagues connect climate series extracted from European tree rings, combining growth data and isotope data from living and dead trees. This allows us to understand the wide climatic variations over time and conclude that, despite the droughts of the different historical periods, Europe is now experiencing droughts unprecedented in the past 2,110 years.

An increasingly intense anticyclone in the Azores

But what is behind the growing drought in Europe? It is the Azores anticyclonewhich, together with the Icelandic low pressure area, determines the wind and rain patterns in the North Atlantic.

The Azores anticyclone has a strong influence on the weather in much of Europe, especially winter rainfall in the western half of the continent. Oceanographic Institution Woods Hole researchers have found that since the industrial age, the size of this anticyclone has increased in line with human-induced climate change.

High pressures are significantly more common in the industrial age (since 1850) than in pre-industrial times, resulting in abnormally dry conditions in the western Mediterranean, including the Iberian Peninsula. Simulations from the last millennium indicate that the expansion of the Azores anticyclone occurs after 1850 and intensifies in the 20th century, which is consistent with anthropogenic warming.

To pronounce

The connection between extreme weather events such as drought, heat waves or extreme storms and climate change is scientifically clear. It could be hard to get that message across. As researchers Zuhad Hai and Rebecca L. Perlman discussing it, many politicians find it difficult to make such connections publicly for fear of backlash from voters.

But as researchers, we need to work for an informed citizen and be clear about what science is telling us about this critical climatic issue.

