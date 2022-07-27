Drought threatens Spain’s ‘green gold’ harvest

Olive trees cover many of the hills in southern Spain, but a severe drought threatens to shrivel this year’s crop.



In the scorching heat, Felipe Elvira inspects the branches of his olive trees, planted as far as the eye can see on a dusty hillside in southern Spain.

“There are no olives on this. Everything is dry,” said the 68-year-old.

He and his son own a 100-acre olive farm in the southern province of Jaen in sun-drenched Andalusia, a region that produces most of the country’s olive oil.

But a severe drought that grips much of Spain threatens to shrivel their crops this year.

“We’re used to a lack of water, but not to this point,” Elvira said.

The region used to get 800 liters (210 gallons) of rain per square meter, but will get about half that amount this year, he said.

“Every year it gets worse,” Elvira said.

Global warming is hitting Spain harder than most European countries.

The country has endured three intense heatwaves since May, damaging crops already struggling with an unusually dry winter.

“Olive trees are very resistant to water scarcity,” said Juan Carlos Hervas, an expert at the farmers’ union COAG.

But when the drought becomes extreme, “the trees activate mechanisms to protect themselves. They don’t die but produce nothing more,” he added.

Expert Juan Carlos Hervas said olive trees will stop bearing fruit if the drought becomes extreme.



‘Absolutely dramatic’

Hervas predicts that the olive harvest from non-irrigated land will be less than 20 percent of the average for the past five years.

The crop from irrigated land will be only 50 to 60 percent of this average, he said.

But water reserves are dwindling.

The Guadalquivir River, which supplies Andalusia with much of its water, is in an “absolutely dramatic situation” because of the lack of rain, said Rosario Jimenez, a hydrology professor at the University of Jaen.

Reservoirs fed by the river have only 30 percent of their capacity, according to Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition.

“Some even have 10 percent capacity — that’s practically dried up,” Jimenez said.

Farmers have also noticed changes in recent years.

“Not only does it rain less, but when it falls, it does so heavily. The water flows without penetrating the earth,” Hervas said.

Parts of Portugal and Spain are the driest in a thousand years.



Parts of Portugal and Spain are the driest in 1,000 years due to a high-pressure atmospheric system driven by climate change, according to a study published this month in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The phenomenon will increase, putting crops such as olives and grapes at risk.

At stake is a major export: Spain supplies almost half of the world’s olive oil. The export of this “green gold” is worth about 3.6 billion euros ($3.7 billion) per year.

Olive dependency

Olive oil has been an essential part of the Mediterranean diet for thousands of years and olive trees cover many hills in southern Spain, which are often unsuitable for other crops.

“Many villages here are completely dependent on olive trees. Without olives there is no income anymore,” says Hervas.

According to the farmers’ union COAG, seven out of ten hectares of olive groves in Spain are not irrigated.

With temperatures rising, 80 percent of Andalusia’s unirrigated olive plantations may no longer be suitable for growing olives, or at least some varieties of the crop, it added.

Quality may also decline as growers have to pick the fruit early before it reaches maturity, the union said in a recent report.

The Spanish olive farmer Felipe Elvira is struggling with a lack of rain.



Some farmers may be tempted to irrigate their plots, but doing so would further deplete the vast reservoirs.

Agriculture already consumes up to four-fifths of Spain’s water resources, Jimenez said.

“Not all land can be irrigated,” she said.

Back at his farm, Elvira is all too aware of the problem.

“We can’t exhaust the resources, everyone needs water. Frankly, I don’t know how we’re going to make it,” he said.

