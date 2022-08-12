Drought strengthens grip on Morocco

Lacking access to running drinking water, the villagers of Ouled Essi Masseoud rely on public fountains and private wells.



Mohamed gave up farming because of successive droughts that hit his previously fertile but isolated village in Morocco and because he just couldn’t bear it any longer.

“When you see villagers running to public fountains in the morning or to a neighbor to fetch water, you cry,” said the man in his 60s.

“The water shortage is making us suffer,” he told AFP in the village of Ouled Essi Masseoud, about 140 kilometers from the country’s economic capital, Casablanca.

But it is not just his village that is suffering, the entire North African country has been affected.

Deprived of access to running drinking water, the villagers of Ouled Essi Masseoud rely only on sporadic supplies from public fountains and private wells.

“The fountains only work one or two days a week, the springs are starting to dry up and the river next to them is drying up more and more,” Mohamed Sbai said as he went to get water from the neighbors.

The situation is critical, given the village’s location in the agricultural province of Settat, near the Oum Errabia River and the Al Massira dam, the second largest in Morocco.

The reservoir supplies drinking water to several cities, including the three million people who live in Casablanca. But the latest official numbers show it’s only filling five percent now.

Dry landscape encircles the Al Massira Dam, Morocco’s second largest.



The reservoir of Al Massira has been reduced to nothing more than a pond bordered by miles of cracked earth.

Nationally, the dams are only 27 percent full, caused by the worst drought in the country in at least four decades.

Water rationing

According to the World Health Organization, Morocco’s 600 cubic meters (21,000 cubic feet) of water per year per capita is already well below the water scarcity threshold of 1,700 cubic meters per capita.

In the 1960s, water availability was four times higher: 2,600 cubic meters.

A July World Bank report on the Moroccan economy said the decline in the availability of renewable water resources has left the country in a situation of “structural water stress”.

The authorities have now introduced water rationing.

The Interior Ministry has ordered local authorities to limit supplies when necessary, and ban the use of drinking water to irrigate green spaces and golf courses.

Residents of the village of Ouled Essi Masseoud in Morocco are dealing with a series of consecutive droughts.



Illegal withdrawals from wells, springs or waterways are also prohibited.

In the longer term, the government plans to build 20 seawater desalination plants by 2030, which should cover much of the country’s needs.

“We are in crisis management rather than anticipated risk management,” water resource expert Mohamed Jalil told AFP.

He added that it is “difficult to effectively monitor the measures taken by the authorities”.

Agronomist Mohamed Srairi said Morocco’s Achilles heel was its agricultural policy “which promotes water-guzzling fruit trees and industrial farming”.

Key sector

He said such agriculture relies on drip irrigation which, while it can conserve water, paradoxically results in increased consumption as previously arid areas become cultivable.

The World Bank report noted that the cultivated areas with drip irrigation in Morocco have more than tripled.

A flock of sheep walks across cracked earth at the Al Massira Dam.



It said “modern irrigation technologies may have changed cultivation decisions in ways that increased, not decreased, the total amount of water consumed by the agricultural sector”.

More than 80 percent of Morocco’s water supply is for agriculture, an important economic sector that accounts for 14 percent of gross domestic product.

Mohamed, in his 90s, stood on a patch of parched earth not far from the Al Massira Dam.

“We are no longer plowing the land because there is no water,” he said, but added that he “had to accept the setback anyway because we have no choice”.

Younger generations in the village seem gloomier.

Soufiane, a 14-year-old shepherd boy, told AFP: “We are living in a precarious situation with this drought.

“I think it will get worse in the future.”

Water supply fears as Morocco suffers worst drought since 1980s

