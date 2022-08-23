Drought reveals dinosaur tracks in US park

A handout image obtained on August 23, 2022 courtesy of Dinosaur Valley State Park shows dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago.



A drought in Texas has drained a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, exposing tracks of giant reptiles that lived some 113 million years ago, an official said Tuesday.

Photos posted to Facebook show three-toed footprints leading through a dry, tree-lined riverbed in the southern US state. It’s “one of the longest dinosaur tracks in the world,” says a caption accompanying the images.

Stephanie Salinas Garcia of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said dry weather made the tracks visible.

“Due to last summer’s extreme drought, the river has completely dried up in most locations, allowing more tracks to be uncovered here in the park,” she said.

“Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are submerged and often filled with sediment, leaving them buried and not as visible,” Garcia said.

Most of the recently revealed tracks were made by Acrocanthosaurus, which as an adult weighed nearly seven tons (6,350 kilograms) and was 4.5 meters high.

Another dinosaur, Sauroposeidon, also left tracks in the park. It was 60 feet long and weighed 44 tons in adulthood.

The state park — located inland southwest of the city of Dallas — once sat on the edge of an ancient ocean, and dinosaurs left footprints in the mud, the website says.

While drought revealed the spores, rain has been forecast, meaning they will likely be covered one more time.

“Although they will soon be buried again by the rain and the river, Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million-year-old tracks, not only for current but also future generations,” Garcia said.

