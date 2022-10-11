Drought, not lack of ‘working rivers,’ may have helped spur transition to steam power in Britain’s industrial revolution

(A) gross power potential of Great Britain by river network and (B) total power density by historic county, calibrated by historic precipitation and evaporation measurements. Credit: Tara Jonell.



Britain’s transition from hydropower to coal-based steam power set the stage for the 19th-century Industrial Revolution, which transformed much of Europe and North America into predominantly urban and industrialized societies. A long-held argument for this “away from the water” move was that Britain no longer had sufficient water resources to meet the increasing power needs of its textile mills.

Now, new research presented Tuesday at The Geological Society of America’s annual meeting indicates that the potential flow power of just a few English river basins had been fully exploited by the mid-19th century. Instead, historical precipitation records suggest that low power flows caused by periodic droughts may have played a much more important role in the country’s shift to steam power.

“The causes and effects of the industrial revolution have remained a hot topic of scholarly debate since the term became popular in the 1880s,” said Tara Jonell, a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Glasgow’s School of Geographical and Earth Sciences. “Most literature has focused on the role of steam power driving the industrial revolution, but our team found further evidence that supports previous science, arguing that water provided most of the power during the first four to six decades of the revolution.”

The team, made up of lead researchers Adam Lucas and the late Paul Bishop, also found evidence that Scotland continued to use hydropower longer than England. This is important, Jonell says, because the prevailing story is that Britain’s textile industry has largely abandoned hydropower, either because steam power became cheaper or because existing water resources had been depleted. “We’ve found that none of these claims are credible,” Jonell says.

Mapping the transition

Bishop and Lucas started this project after finding that almost no attention had been paid to the role climate and physical geography played in Britain’s transition to steam power. Only one previous 1983 study had attempted to evaluate this historical change based on real-world observations and cost analysis. But those results were based on modern rainfall records and were only generated at the scale of individual watersheds, so Bishop and Lucas tried to rethink historic hydropower.

To generate historical power potential maps on a national scale, the researchers adapted topographical datasets with “real-life” flow geometries and combined them with precipitation and evaporation datasets calibrated by historical rain gauge measurements. Since the researchers’ focus period is between 1770 and 1890, they also compiled a database to correct for modern infrastructure, including thousands of dams, weirs, crossing bridges and aqueducts.

These artificially create steep and powerful sections of the river that would lead to errors that would skew the data and therefore need to be corrected, Jonell said. The team then compared the potential strength of English and Scottish watersheds with their reported requirements to estimate the extent to which each watershed’s water resources were used over that 120-year period.

The results indicate that around 1838 many English and Scottish basins remained under-utilised, and that the demand for water far exceeded the availability of water, only in the busiest industrial water corridors. The team also found that under average hydrological conditions, Scotland offered more energy potential than northern England. “Our findings to date demonstrate a much more nuanced regional character to power availability and use in Britain than traditional industrial revolution narratives suggest,” Jonell said.

Drought as a driver

Because the only previous study of hydropower potential used modern (post-1960) precipitation, the researchers also collected historical moisture grid datasets and recalculated the results to see how the older data would affect their estimates for power. They found that northern England and Scotland may have experienced periods of low river flow, suggesting that episodic drought may have been an important but underestimated natural driver in dynamic evolution “away from the water”.

“We know from archival material, including testimony from a variety of parliamentary inquiries in the early 1800s, that seasonal fluctuations in rainfall caused real problems for manufacturers using hydropower,” said Peter Jones, a University of Glasgow postdoctoral researcher deals with the social and environmental history of the project. “Lack of water in the summer and flooding in the fall or winter meant that many mills experienced significant periods of reduced work power, and in the worst years they could effectively close mills for days or even weeks at a time.”

This, Jones explains, was nothing new: it was something that grist (grain) mills had been dealing with since the Middle Ages. But when hydropower was applied to increasingly large manufacturing operations from the 1770s, the problem became acute enough that it could jeopardize a company’s viability. “It’s only a short step to recognize that in some locations, increased or prolonged droughts can threaten entire sectors of the hydropower industry,” Jones said.

By mapping when, how and why the transition from hydro to steam power took place in different regions for different textiles, the researchers hope to show that renewable forms of energy were far more important to the industrial revolution than has been recognized until now. and that Scotland was neck-and-neck with England in terms of technology and manufacturing until the 19th century.

“Both findings will hopefully provide corrections to the common perception that England was the first, only and most important powerhouse of the industrial revolution, and that reliance on renewable forms of energy in the early modern period was an obstacle to – rather than an enabler of — technological development and economic growth”, conclude Lucas and Jonell.

Provided by Geological Society of America

