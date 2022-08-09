Drought increases microbe-laden dust landing in Sierras

Altitude and forest types selected for the Sierra dust study. Credit: Mia Maltz/UCR



Dust from all over the world lands in the Sierra Nevada mountains containing microbes that are toxic to both plants and humans.

Research from UC Riverside shows that higher concentrations of the dust end up at lower altitudes, where people are more likely to walk.

“Pathogen dust is becoming an increasing threat as the earth dries and dries out. Turns out you can’t climb a mountain to get away from it all,” said UCR microbial ecologist Mia Maltz, who led the study. .

The researchers describe the types of fungi and bacteria that land in the mountains from low to high altitudes in a new Frontiers in Microbiology paper. “Some of these microbes can cause crop failure and respiratory disease in humans,” says Maltz.

At the lower elevations, the researchers found more powdery mildew and sooty molds, which can lead to blight and crop losses. They also found fungi such as Cryptococcus, a sticky yeast, and the plant pathogen Alternaria, both of which can be inhaled or cause infections in human lungs.

The researchers were not surprised to find to learn that dust in the Sierra Nevada was a mixture of soil particles from as far away as the Gobi Desert in China and as close as the San Joaquin Valley in California. However, they were surprised to learn about the mix of microbes in the dust and where they ended up in the mountains.

They thought that evenly mixed Asian and local dust would have the greatest diversity of bacteria and fungi on board. Instead, they found that when the dust was more mixed, it had a lower species richness.

Dust samples were collected from four Critical Zone Observatory networks sites in the Sierras, at altitudes ranging from 400 to 2700 meters. The researchers suspect that microbes steadily fell from the dust as they traveled, which may be why fewer species of bacteria and fungi were found at the summit than at the foot of the mountains.

“I like to see diversity as a good thing, as a safety net. You can lose a few and still keep the essential functions of the community,” Maltz said. “In this case, the loss of microbial diversity at the higher altitudes does not appear to be negative. Instead, we are losing pathogens.”

Some dust that travels around the world and lands in the Sierra Nevada is natural and even beneficial to mountain ecosystems. Dust contains fungi and bacteria that help break down organic waste and enrich the soil.

There are also beneficial microbes in the dust that allow plants to absorb nutrients such as phosphorus needed for growth. Pine trees, in this ecosystem, to distract more than 80% of what they need to make their needles from fabric.

“Without dust, trees wouldn’t have what they need to thrive and take carbon from the atmosphere at the levels they currently do,” said UCR environmental microbiologist and study co-author Emma Aronson.

However, in a future climate, there will likely be more droughts, resulting in more dust. If a higher proportion of the microbes that land in the Sierra Nevada are pathogenic, that could affect which species of plants and animals can survive.

“With the increased dieback of large conifers and other plants, there would be less carbon sequestration than there has been in the past, and the atmosphere could get even hotter,” Aronson said.

While the researchers had no intention of studying climate change, the study offers a: glimpse of what can happen with less snow and longer dry seasons.

“Mountains are a good natural laboratory for climate change because it’s cooler and wetter at the top and warmer and drier at the bottom. They give us predictive power about how ecosystems will adapt to the changes we’re already seeing,” Maltz said.

